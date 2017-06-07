City Council, Profile, June 2017: Parks and Recreation centers are Denver’s jewels...

Denver’s parks are the heart of our city. Family picnics, pick-up soccer games, evening strolls, 10K runs and so much more happens in our beautiful parks. From our highest mountain park at Summit Lake (at nearly 13,000 feet) to Sunken Gardens Park, our parks are a shared resource for all to enjoy. They reflect the best of who we are as a community.

When I think of Washington Park, I think of the charming boathouse, sunsets across the waters of Smith Lake, majestic trees and fields and the occasional rowdy goose. With summer just around the corner and peak park usage coming, I wanted to update the Wash Park Community about recent and proposed improvements to the park. I also want to thank the dedicated staff at the Denver Parks Department, who sustain and protect these special public spaces.

The 2007 Better Denver General Obligation Bond paid for improvements to the restroom building at the Diagonal, installation of a new pump house for irrigation needs, renovation to the recreation center exterior and bacterial control of lake algae. Nearly $10 million in upgrades have been made to Washington Park irrigation in the last 10 years, according to Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR). This includes award-winning irrigation lines servicing gardens on the west side of the park.

The 2017 GO Bonds Parks and Recreation Subcommittee is recommending other parks for improvements for the next round of bond funding. However, Washington Park may benefit from proposed citywide maintenance facilities improvements projects and/or recreation center improvements funds that are included in the subcommittee’s recommendations.

In the next few weeks, you will see work begin on the Loop Road to improve mobility options. A new, $1 million dollar playground project will start later this summer in the Diagonal region of the park. Further, DPR intends to recommend $500,000 in 2018 Capital Improvement Projects for the redevelopment/repair of Washington Park’s basketball courts.

With that in mind, do you have a vision for what you want to see in our city parks? Whether you’re a kid with an amazing playground idea or a senior with an accessibility suggestion, the Parks department is developing a visioning plan and has created a survey where you can have your say. Your input will help shape new parks and recreation centers, public programming at these facilities and maintenance priorities. This is a critical time for public input due to financial constraints, climate and demographic changes and increased visitor usage at our parks. Take the survey here: maptionnaire.com/en/1921, or email gameplan@denver.gov.

The Denver Parks and Recreation system is one of our great community benefits. As a community member, I regularly utilize our parks and trails. As a council member, I am working to ensure these assets truly benefit all of our neighborhoods. I have supported the designation of 1,100 acres as official parkland over the past five years.

I have heard that park stewardship is a top priority of the community. My office continually welcomes your input and suggestions regarding our parks and recreation centers. You can reach me at ortegaatlarge@denvergov.org or through my website, denvergov.org/district13.