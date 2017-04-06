Blueprint Denver seeks to chart city’s evolution

Blueprint Denver, an integrated land use and transportation plan adopted in 2002, was the catalyst behind Denver’s Comprehensive Plan. Together, they outlined projected economic, land use and job growth for the burgeoning City of Denver. Earlier in 2017, the city produced a diagnosis of the original Blueprint Denver, assessing Denver’s growth and to assess how well Blueprint Denver performed.

Now that the diagnosis is complete, a revamped Blueprint Denver is underway. But this time, the city is calling on its residents to help direct Denver’s future.

“It’s important to use community values and their vision elements when planning for Denver’s future growth,” says David Gaspers, project manager for Blueprint Denver.

A new Blueprint won’t be written; lessons learned and other takeaways from the diagnosis will be used to overlay a new plan to project growth over the next 20 years. Gaspers says he hopes to have the new Blueprint Denver finalized by the end of March 2018.

Gaspers also says the city plans to revisit the new Blueprint more often, and not to wait almost 20 years between visits.

A city-appointed task force, a community think tank and civic engagement are the driving forces influencing changes to the new Blueprint Denver. To compile data directly from the community, the City of Denver created Denveright. Per the website, Denveright is a community-driven planning process that challenges residents to shape how they want Denver to evolve in four key areas: land use, mobility, parks and recreational resources.

October 2016 marked the beginning of an 18-month planning and information gathering session. Through different channels, whether during community planning events or online surveys, residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on Denver’s growth and evolution. So far, the city has received feedback from nearly 8,000 residents. The issues that members of the community report run the gamut, but a few had more recurrences than others. The top issues were affordability, public transportation, overpopulation, safety and the architecture of new construction.

“Currently, the city is looking for volunteers, and are recruiting for street team members to be present at Denver Days events and other community gatherings,” says Andrea Burns, communications manager for the City and County of Denver.

A Blueprint Denver community workshop is planned for Tuesday, April 25th from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at the West Leadership Academy, located at 951 Elati St. All members of the community are encouraged to attend to voice concerns or to make suggestions about how they would like to see Denver evolve. This workshop is centered around the question, how should Blueprint Denver address growth?

“For those who can’t attend a workshop, online workshops will be offered and can be completed at the residents’ own pace,” says Gaspers.

If you would like to stay informed, subscribe to the Denveright newsletter, check out the calendar for future events and meetings, or become a street team member. You can do all of this by visiting the Denveright website at denvergov.org/denveright.