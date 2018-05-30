City candidates lining up for 2019 municipal election

Below are candidates for Denver City Council who had filed by mid-May to run in the election May 7, 2019. For updates and more information on elections and Denver City Council, visit the Denver Elections division at Denvergov.org.

Council 4

Colleen Zahradnicek: Real estate agent who has lived in Denver for 30 years; focused on issues of affordable housing, along with safe sidewalks and streets for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Kendra Black: Incumbent won in 2015 with 55.5 percent of the vote.

Council 6

Paul Kashmann: Incumbent and longtime Denver resident who won his district in 2015 with 54.6 percent.

Council 7

Mark Kelley: First candidate to file in this district.

Council 9

Candi CdeBaca: Fifth-generation Denverite and co-founder and executive director of Project V.O.Y.C.E.; focused on affordable housing, people-centric development, solidarity economics, environmental justice, community schools, youth entrepreneurship and school finance.

Council 10

Wayne New: Incumbent who won his district in 2015 with 51.9 percent of the vote.

Christopher Hinds: Advocate for persons with disabilities and affordable housing access; served on neighborhood boards, including CHUN; wrote the “Chris Hinds Act.”

Patrick Key: Issues include combating homelessness and eliminating crime.

Antonio Amable Mendez: Appointee of Gov. John Hickenlooper’s to the Colorado Council on Creative Industries; deputy chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne.

At-Large

Robin Kniech: Incumbent won at-large seat (along with Deborah Ortega) with 30.3 percent of the vote in 2015; introduced legislation and programs on issues such as eviction, immigration and homelessness.

Jesse Lashawn Parris: Advocate for “Right to Rest” and other social and racial justice issues.

Anthony "Tony" Pigford: Fourth-generation Denverite and dean of students at the Boys School of Denver; opponent of the I-70 project and Denver’s Olympic Games bid; supporter of equitable distribution of the benefits of Denver’s growth.