City Council, August 2017: Kashmann's to-do list

Summer is heating up here on City Council. Unfortunately, the steamy temperatures outside are proving a good bit less intense than those inside the Council chambers.

The July 24 public hearing illuminating pros and cons of a major three-day rock festival proposed for Overland Golf Course (Santa Fe Drive and West Jewell Avenue) beginning September 2018 is yet another example of good people holding differing perspectives.

While some South Denver residents envision a five-week (including setup and teardown) nightmare of noise, trash and chaos disturbing the long-peaceful environs of the North Overland and Ruby Hill neighborhoods, others see the proposed festival as but an inconvenience worth the opportunity for economic gain for nearby businesses, a chance to shine the light on long-ignored South Denver neighborhoods, a boon for local music groups craving the national spotlight and a potential windfall for city coffers.

As you doubtlessly know by now, our annual city budget is not enough to adequately maintain the totality of our capital assets (buildings, roadways, libraries, museums, etc.) or to build all the major projects (recreation centers, police stations and the like) needed by a growing city. Hence, every decade or so voters are asked to approve an issuance of bonds to finance critical issues around the city. The 2007 Better Denver Bonds financed 380 projects for a cost of some $535-million.

The proposed contract would permit annual concerts at Overland for five years. My position has always been that the close-in neighborhoods—especially north Overland Park, right across Jewell Ave. from the golf course—should end up being better for the festival having been there than they would have been if it never occurred. As the vote approaches next week, I am still examining that issue.

Earlier the same day, a City Council GO (General Obligation) Bond Committee forwarded a $937 million General Obligation bond package for debate before the full Council on Aug. 7 and 14. The Aug. 7 meeting will include a one-hour courtesy public hearing to take comment on the bond proposal. If approved by Council on the 14th, the package goes to voters on the Nov. 7 ballot.

While not yet bearing a catchy name, the 2017 GO Bond asks approval to spend: $78,784,000 on City Owned Facilities (including upgrades to 11 libraries); $75,000,000 on an Ambulatory Care Center for Denver Health; $64,570,000 on Safety Facilities (police and fire station construction and improvements); $136,615,000 on Parks and Recreation (city-wide maintenance and improvements, construction of a new Westwood Rec. Center); $415,542,500 for Transportation and Mobility (building bridges, paving roads, bike lanes, sidewalks, Colfax Avenue Bus Rapid Transit, widening of 56th Avenue in Montbello; improvements to Buchtel Blvd. from University Blvd. to Colorado Blvd.; and much more); and $116,900,000 in improvements to Arts & Culture (Denver Zoo, Denver Art Museum, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Center for The Performing Arts). The $937 million also includes a $50 million contingency fund to cover unexpected costs.

A series of five public meetings will be held around the city in coming months to explain the package in detail and take additional feedback. The bond package includes some $24 million in improvements in District 6.

Topping Council’s current to-do list is consideration of a $1.8-billion Public-Private Partnership (P3) contract between Denver International Airport and a trio of companies aiming to completely transform the interior of the Great Hall (main terminal). Perhaps the most critical element of the project is moving security from the floor of the great hall to the north end of the floor above (level six) currently devoted to ticketing and baggage handling. An updated, more efficient security operation is planned to move more people more efficiently in a more secure environment. While it’s hard to envision, that area will offer some 20 percent more space than the layout now in use.

The other major element of the mega-contract involves recreating level five by adding post-security restaurants and upscale retail on the north end, as well as a much more inviting pre-security waiting/reception area (with retail and restaurants) on the south end, just across the plaza from the Westin Hotel. Think an airport version of Union Station.

The contract is extremely complex and will take time and real attention to fully absorb. We are considering the concept of P3s in general as well as the revitalization of the Great Hall in particular. Currently, Council is asked to approve airport concession contracts. We make sure minority- and women-owned business levels are appropriate and other relevant ordinances are in place. Should Council approve the mega-deal, responsibility for management of Great Hall concessions would be handed over to Ferrovial—one of the P3 partners—for 34 years, with no Council oversight.

Much to consider.

That’s going to have to do for now. I hold in-district hours at Pete’s Café, 2345 E. Evans Ave., every Thursday, 8a.m.-noon. Stop by and give me your thoughts on city issues. Or, call any time to 720-337-6666. We look forward to hearing from you.