Denver Recycles’ Guide to spring cleaning

As you clean out your home and garden this spring, don’t miss out on the opportunity to make the most of the regularly scheduled services offered by Denver Solid Waste Management.

Fortunately, keeping track of your home’s recycling, compost, trash and extra trash collection days is now easier than ever with free, online reminder services. If you haven’t done so already, sign up for phone, email or mobile app reminders so you don’t miss any future collections. To set up your service reminder, visit denvergov.org/trash or download the “Denver Trash and Recycling” app from iTunes or the Google Play Store.

Here are some great disposal alternatives for some of the items you might find during your spring cleaning:

APPLIANCES

Denver Solid Waste Management provides residents with FREE appliance collection and recycling for items such as refrigerators, washers, dryers and stoves. Make your at-home appliance collection appointment by calling the city’s contractor, EcoProjex, at 800-479-4159.

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE

Denver residents are eligible for one collection appointment per calendar year. Make your appointment today by calling 800-HHW-PKUP (800-449-7587).

PAINT

Most paint products can be recycled at no cost to you at one of the many sponsored PaintCare drop-off locations. To find the nearest drop-off site, visit paintcare.org or call the PaintCare hotline at 855-724-6809.

ELECTRONICS

Old or unused televisions, computers or other electronic items are banned from disposal in Colorado landfills and are not accepted in Denver’s trash or recycle carts. Denver Recycles offers resources like an E-cycle Coupon and special collection events to assist you with recycling your unwanted electronics. To request a Denver Recycles E-cycle coupon for discounted rates on electronics recycling, visit denvergov.org/ecycle.

EXTRA RECYCLABLES OR YARD DEBRIS

If you have an extra load of cardboard from a recent move or just have more recyclables than will fit in your purple cart, you can bring these materials to the Denver Public Works Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off. This site also accepts food scraps and yard debris for composting. For facility hours, location and information about materials accepted at this site, visit denvergov.org/denverrecycles.

OTHER LOCAL RECYCLING DROP-OFF SITES

Don’t know how to dispose of an item, but you’re pretty sure it can be recycled? Consult the Denver Recycles’ online Recycling Directory for a list of recycling drop-off options for hundreds of types of materials at denvergov.org/recyclingdirectory.

For additional information on Denver Recycles’ programs, visit denvergov.org/denverrecycles or call 311 (720-913-1311).