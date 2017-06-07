Finding water where there isn’t: recycling and the future of use

Part three in a three-part series looking at water needs in the Denver Metro area.

There’s just not enough water in the South Platte for homes, parks, golf courses, businesses, farms and fish. To provide water for all of its customers, Denver Water has developed conservation programs, as well as provided “recycled” water for use by Parks and Recreation, the Denver Zoo and others.

Water saved by recycling has provided enough for 35,000 homes, according to Denver Water’s website. But it’s not fair to say those efforts are only for new residential development, according to Denver Water spokesperson Stacy Chesney.

“Denver Water is committed to serving the needs of every customer, present and future, within our service area,” said Chesney. “We plan 50 years or more into the future, and the challenges we incorporate into our planning include climate change, growth, demands on Colorado River supplies and more.”

Chesney said the “all in” approach, which includes conservation, recycling and the development of new water supplies, will ensure its customers continue to have clean, safe, reliable water.

“Using recycled water for purposes like irrigation and industrial uses allows us to use the right water for the right use. Once build-out is complete, the [recycled water delivery] project will supply more than five billion gallons of recycled water every year—which is water we don’t have to take from a reservoir.”

Reservoirs are what make it possible to deliver water year-round.

“Denver Water’s goal is to fill its reservoirs each runoff season (late spring and early summer) because this is the storage that the metro area depends on until the next runoff season,” she said. “Having full reservoirs also helps us get through droughts, and ensures we have supply in emergencies...”

But not all water can be recycled or stored. “The volume of water that can be reused is determined by legal, regulatory and hydrologic conditions that vary significantly from year to year and over time. There are some water rights that we are only able to use once before it has to be returned to the South Platte River for other water users downstream. Most of the reusable water comes from the West Slope, and efficient reuse of these supplies helps reduce our need for Colorado River water.”

“That said, we reuse as much as we can each day, through exchanges, recycled water and regional partnerships. Managing our water as efficiently as possible allows us to meet drinking water demands across the metro area and move that water through the South Platte River in a way that provides other benefits, such as environmental, recreational and hydropower production.”

While excess water is passed downstream when reservoirs are full, more storage will be needed to allow water to be released as needed to protect fish habitat.

Chesney said there is a joint effort with the Greenway Foundation underway to create a 500-acre-foot “Environmental Pool” at Chatfield Reservoir for that purpose. Denver Water pledges $2 million dollars to fund 250 acre-feet of storage space if the Foundation raises the rest.

“We have commitments for funding for 172-acre-feet toward the 250 acre-feet goal,” said Devon Buckels, Director of The Water Connection, the policy and water resources arm of The Greenway Foundation. He anticipates having commitments by year’s end, ideally by August, when construction of environmental and recreational improvements to increase storage at the reservoir and adjacent state park are scheduled to begin. Completion is scheduled for August or September 2019.

Depending on snowpack and hydrologic conditions, the Environmental Pool will be filled and available for use—released when needed to increase stream flow—starting in 2019.

“The South Platte River through the Denver metro area is affected by water quality challenges and low-flow conditions frequently throughout the year,” said Buckels. “Increased flows support river ecosystems, reduce pollutant levels, enhance recreational opportunities for users and ultimately supply much needed water for agriculture in neighboring communities.”

In recent years there has been much discussion about recyled water use and availabilty in the Denver area. Have a comment or question about the City’s efforts in regards to water usage and planning? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.