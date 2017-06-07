New Denver tennis park to serve students, public

South Denver is about to get a huge gift: a U.S. Tennis Association-blessed, indoor-outdoor tennis facility. The 13-court facility is nearly ready for construction on the triangle of land on South Franklin Street between South High School, I-25 and the All City Stadium complex. The site is currently occupied by an underutilized parking lot and storm drainage area.

The facility will be operated by Denver Tennis Park, Inc. (DTP), a non-profit organization coordinating the project in a unique public-private initiative with Denver Public Schools (DPS) and the University of Denver (DU). Predevelopment of the project is supported by several local philanthropic organizations, including the Walton Family Foundation. DTP Director Julie Bock hopes construction will begin this summer and be completed in 10-12 months.

The facility will consist of six outdoor courts and a large, sky-lighted building housing seven indoor courts, along with a parking lot and a small triangle of land that could be used for additional courts, pickle-ball or other racquet sports. “Project costs are not yet final or approved, but recent estimates for the facility are on the order of $11 million,” Bock says.

Bock, an enthusiastic tennis player herself, is excited by the opportunities the DTP will provide for DPS students. “Think about it: boys, girls, singles, partners—[in general] $70 outfits you for tennis, so it’s a sport that doesn’t have many economic barriers. And there are holistic benefits—there’s no umpire or referee standing there, there aren’t eleven other players to blame. It’s you, or you and one other.” She adds tennis benefits the whole child: fitness, mental focus, sportsmanship and personal integrity. It also cultivates language skills—particularly important at South High School, where dozens of native languages are spoken.

Stu Halsall, DU’s Associate Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Recreation, sees the tennis park as a tremendous advantage to DU’s tennis teams as well. “We need a home base for our teams,” he says, noting that DU’s players are currently training on courts on a parking lot plagued with problems.

Halsall also hopes his tennis players will find “multiple ways to engage” with the community, such as instruction, mentoring and coaching. “We’re big believers in being part of the community,” he says. “Education happens both inside and outside the classroom, ... [and this is] an opportunity to turn theory into practice.”

David Suppes, DPS’ Chief Operating Officer, concurs with Bock about the advantages to DPS students in providing tennis as a physical education option at more schools. “High school tennis teams will have access to the facility for practices and competitions ... [for] hundreds of DPS students annually, offering low-or-no-cost options for students unable to afford the costs,” he says. Suppes adds that a use agreement among the three parties will allocate court time, and funding for operating costs will be based on usage. DPS is providing a ground lease for the project. Though DPS, DU and DTP will have first priority, the courts will be available for public use at other times.

It’s doubtful that the courts will remain empty for long. “The number of adult tennis players in Denver has quintupled in the last 10 years,” Bock says. And although Denver has numerous free courts, there are no indoor courts for high schools fielding tennis teams who train during Denver’s uncertain fall and spring.

“I like to think of it as a win-win-win,” Bock says.