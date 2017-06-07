University and Colorado Stations' accessibility study highlights community concerns

In 1998, increased congestion on I-25 was identified as one of the main reasons for building a light-rail line that would run from the existing Broadway station south to Lincoln Avenue in Douglas County. Paul Kashmann, then editor of the The Profile, wrote in the November 1998 edition, “Many local residents are wondering how much longer Denver can remain attractive as a place to live, work and play if the formerly simple task of getting from point A to point B continues to take a larger and larger percentage of our waking time?”

The light-rail line was built, and opened in 2006. Since then, daily gridlock on I-25 has become an accepted burden for many Denver commuters, but it could be argued the attractiveness of Denver—as a place to live, work and play—has not suffered. However, Denver residents around the University and Colorado light-rail stations believe improvements to accessibility will increase utilization of light rail, make their neighborhoods more pedestrian and bike-friendly and may be a small step in reducing the percentage of waking time it takes for residents to get from point A to B.

× Expand The RTD light-rail station at South Colorado Boulevard. Photo by Kevin Ryan.

Stuart Anderson, the Executive Director of Transportation Solutions Foundation, the Transportation Management Association conducting the Multi-Station Plan and Mobility Study of the University and Colorado light-rail stations. He is also the co-manager of the study, along with Chris Nevitt, Transit Oriented Development Manager for the City and County of Denver. Anderson says the purpose of the study—which began in June 2016—is to “look at how we can better utilize our new light rail investment. One of the biggest challenges we have faced here in the Denver region is that we haven’t developed around the station areas in a manner that would encourage transit ridership.”

He connects ridership to more robust station communities that would encourage people to consider leaving their cars at home or maybe not owning them to begin with. The study has looked to other cities for examples. “We know, based on other cities experiences, that people who live on a transit station are more inclined to not own a car,” he says.

A number of the recommendations made in the study focus on improved bike lanes and safer intersections. Rosemary Stoffel, co-chair of the University Park Community Council’s (UPCC) Transportation and Traffic committee, identified two intersections as barriers to residents accessing the University and Colorado Stations. She refers to the intersections of Colorado and Buchtel and University and Buchtel as being “so near, yet so far.” A comment that represents the feeling that despite their proximity to the light-rail stations, residents still feel reliant on their cars to safely access mass transit. Of the intersections, Stoffel says, “They’re really difficult, they’re daunting, they’re dangerous if you’re a pedestrian; if you’re on a bicycle, you kind of don’t want to do it.”

According to Stoffel, UPCC has been pushing for improvements to the intersections since 2008 when they completed a small area plan with the City of Denver. In addition, UPCC completed an independent mobility issues survey in September 2016 that garnered 199 responses from the community. One of the survey questions asked, “How do you most often reach the station?” 62 percent of respondents replied “personal vehicle.” Stoffel says the response shows there is significant interest in this issue. “People expounded, it gave them an opportunity to vent. And, I think in a neighborhood organization, to do a survey and get 199 responses is pretty extraordinary.”

When asked if there were mistakes made with the original design of the University and Colorado stations, Anderson replied, “Yes, we made huge mistakes, we made a big mistake around the concept that our ridership would come from park and ride.” He says that when University Station was being built, they had about $10 million dollars to invest into the station area and rather than consider better intersection crossings, access to a drop off area, or more efficient bus access, “the decision that was made at that time was to invest 100 percent of that into a garage. That is an example of using a very suburban/exurban type context setting and applying it to an already built-out area with an already significant density. It was the wrong design in the wrong place.”

Nevitt agrees that mistakes were made with the station design, but says “the more charitable view is that these reflect the times in which they were designed. There was more of an emphasis on the automobile, less of a sense that transit stops are places in and of themselves, rather than just components of a travel route, with not as much appreciation of the catalytic power of transit. We’ve come to understand that better now and we’re having to retrofit.”

The study has benefited from the cooperative effort between Transportation Solutions and the City and County of Denver. According to Nevitt, this has allowed the study to “skip a few steps in the sequence of getting capital projects funded.” He explained that steps leading to the public works sequence were accelerated and the study has won broad city support. As a result, a General Obligation Bond request of 8.4 million dollars has been jointly submitted by Denver City Council Members Paul Kashmann and Kendra Black, who represent District 6 and District 4, respectively. According to Anderson, “It is ranked in the first priority bucket for funding.”

The bond funds, if approved, would cover the cost of the study’s recommendations to improve the intersections at Buchtel and University, Buchtel and Colorado, Evans and University, and Evans and Colorado, which, according to the study, are considered the biggest barriers for pedestrians and cyclists to reach the stations. In addition, the request includes improvements to the bike lane along Buchtel, from Franklin to the pedestrian bridge that crosses I-25, on the east side of Colorado Center. To view the recommendations, maps and diagrams outlined in the study, visit transolutions.org/multistationstudy.