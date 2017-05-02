Water, Water Everywhere… But even with more recycling and conservation, it’s not enough

Part two in a three-part series looking at water needs in the Denver Metro area.

There’s just not enough water in the South Platte for homes, parks, golf courses, businesses, farms and fish. In one conservation strategy, Denver Parks and Recreation, the Zoo and others have been using “recycled” water from Denver Water, mostly for irrigation.

But it has not been a perfect solution: the tree health has suffered, it may be harmful to animals, and the water saved does not return to the river. Nonetheless, use of recycled water will increase.

× Expand Denver Parks and Recreation employees Mike Keyser, right, Donovan Martinez, center and Joe Mirabile, back, performing utility work at Aspgren Park. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

It’s one strategy to meet everyone’s needs, according to Denver Water spokesperson Stacy Chesney. “When customers use less, when they use recycled water, we free up water for others,” she said. Its recycled water treatment plant currently processes 30 million gallons per day, freeing up enough potable water for 35,000 homes. The plant can be expanded to treat 45 million gallons per day, but its use is limited by the size of the current “purple pipe” delivery system.

Recycled water is not currently available for residential use because of regulations and the additional infrastructure needed. But the delivery system will be expanded to serve more parks and commercial customers: Ruby Hill and Harvard Gulch parks and DU, among others, to the south; Invesco Field, Coors Field, Civic Center Park and others to the west. To the east, recycled water will eventually be pumped to DIA and three parks in between.

“Once build-out is complete, the project will supply more than five billion gallons of recycled water every year—which is water we don’t have to take from a reservoir,” said Chesney.

Despite concerns about harm to trees and animals, little change is expected.

After Parks and Rec removed failing trees irrigated with recycled water in Washington Park, a Recycled Water Management Advisory Committee was formed in 2015 to study soil and plant health issues related to recycled water use and provide feedback for the long-term management strategy.

In its 2016 report, the committee recommended that Parks and Rec and Denver Water continue sampling trees and soil for an additional four years, monitor water quality at the recycling plant, post annual reports on the web, hold annual public meetings on its findings and eventually create Best Management Practices for parks using recycled water.

Although the report acknowledged a consensus that some species of conifers are sensitive to recycled water, it did not call for discontinuing its use. Goals for 2017 are to monitor and report on the effectiveness of mitigation strategies, which included adjusting or replacing sprinkler heads that were spraying water directly on sensitive trees.

Use of recycled water around animals isn’t likely to change. In his recent audit of the Zoo, City Auditor Timothy O’Brien cited the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission’s 2013 study on the use of recycled water in zoos and wildlife facilities, which said that the risk to animals varied depending on their sensitivity to and frequency of contact with recycled water, and that more data was needed on chronic and acute toxicity from accidental ingestion and direct exposure.

Denver Zoo will increase its use of recycled water, according to spokesman Sean Andersen-Vie, but for irrigation only. He said the vast majority of their recycled water is used for irrigation, and the rest for pool water and cleaning of the Toyota Elephant Passage, Benson Predator Ridge and The Edge exhibits.

“We have not looked at the cost to change our delivery system,” Andersen-Vie said, when asked what it would take to switch back to potable water. “Recycled water is safe for our permitted uses,” and meets state regulations.

Simple conservation is another strategy. Denver Water met its 2016 goal of reducing water use to 165 gallons per person, per day, a 22 percent cut from the pre-2002 drought usage of 211 gallons. And that’s with a 15 percent increase in population, said Chesney. She credits the 10-year “Use Only What You Need” public education program for that success.

“The campaign went hand-in-hand with our conservation program, which works with every type of customer (residential, commercial, industrial, government) to become efficient. The program includes rebates and incentives for residential and commercial customers, summer water use rules, requirements for new properties to amend their soil (to make it retain more water), tiered water rates (the more water you use, the more you pay) and much more.”

“We’ve reached this reduction goal and are in the process of updating our Conservation Plan, where new efficiency goals will be set,” said Chesney. “Denver Water is shifting how we talk about conservation by focusing on efficient water use rather than overall percent reductions.”

Could the water saved be left in the South Platte? Not likely, because Denver Water could lose rights to that water. If it’s not put to a recognized “beneficial use,” it may be considered “abandoned.” In light of this, a different strategy is needed going forward.