Water, water everywhere … but is there enough to go around?

In 2004, Denver Parks and Recreation began using “recycled water” to irrigate the grass and trees in some of its parks, including Washington Park. By 2015, the health of conifers on Evergreen Hill declined, and the city removed more than half.

In 2012, the Denver Zoo began using the same type of water in its new Toyota Elephant Passage exhibit and let animals drink it, but stopped four years later. This January, an audit questioned its continued use in pools, tanks and moats.

× Expand Signage at the Denver Zoo notifying visitors of the use of recycled water. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

And despite the water saved, seasonal low water levels in the South Platte have resulted in poor habitat for fish.

One would think there would be simple solutions to these issues: discontinue the use of recycled water and leave saved water in the river. Why not?

There’s a limited amount of water available to Denver, thanks to nature and long-established law. And although there are ways to free up water for other uses, in some cases, using recycled water is the best option.

Colorado’s constitution declares that “the water of every natural stream” belongs to the public and the right to divert and use that water for beneficial uses “shall never be denied” (Sections 5 and 6 of Article XVI). But that is subject to the system of “prior appropriation” that was created and enforced by courts before Colorado became a state.

“First in time, first in right,” neatly sums up prior appropriation: The first person to divert water from its stream and put it to a recognized “beneficial use” has priority over those who do so later.

Let’s say Farmer Jones has been diverting 3 c.f.s. (cubic feet per second; one c.f.s. is 236 million gallons per year, or 725 acre-feet per year, enough for 1,450 homes) from the South Platte for irrigation since 1886, John Q. Homeowner has been pulling 2 c.f.s. for watering the lawn and flushing the toilet since 1912, and Ranger Jim has been using 1 c.f.s. for watering and washing his pet zebras since 1968. As long as there’s at least 6 c.f.s. flowing, everyone gets water. Above the places where these water users draw their water, there’s plenty of water for fish habitats.

What happens if there’s a drought, and there’s only 4 c.f.s. in the river? Farmer Jones is first in time (1886), so he’s first in line and gets his 3 c.f.s. John Q. Homeowner is second in time (1912), but there’s only 1 c.f.s. left, so he has a right to only half of his 2 c.f.s. The zebras—and fish—are out of luck, being third in time, unless Ranger Jim can get water from another stream, or convince Farmer Jones to sell his senior water right—which is pretty much what Denver Water did.

Denver Water is Colorado’s oldest and largest water utility, providing water to residents of the city and some of the surrounding suburbs. It was established in 1918, after Denver residents voted to buy the system from a private water company.

Denver Water now holds hundreds of private water rights, purchased from senior water right holders over the years. Half of the water comes from the South Platte, and the other portion from reservoirs on the Western Slope, the largest being Dillon—via the Roberts Tunnel—which spills into the South Platte, near Grant on U.S. Highway 285.

That works fine unless there’s not enough water in the river.

“During times of shortages/dry years, more junior water rights could be curtailed, and in that way, the river is over-allocated,” said Denver Water spokesperson Stacy Chesney.

So, Denver Water must use a variety of strategies to meet its customers’ increasing demand for water.

“We believe there’s no single solution to meet [customers’] needs in the future…so we use conservation, new sources of supply, and reusing water…”

“When customers use less, when they use recycled water, we free up water for others,” she said.

In early 2004, Denver Water began delivering “recycled” water from a new facility in Commerce City. It takes wastewater from the nearby wastewater treatment plant, and treats it to a standard that is suitable for, and meets, state standards for irrigation and some commercial and industrial uses. But it is not “potable” or suitable for residential uses, including drinking.

It’s delivered through a separate “purple pipe system” to its users: Xcel Energy (for power plant cooling), several schools, golf courses and city parks, including Washington Park and the Denver Zoo, where some have questioned its use.

Washington Park has been irrigated with recycled water since the system opened in 2004. Some trees were showing signs of poor health as early as 2010. Following the 2015 tree removal in Washington Park, a Recycled Water Management Advisory Committee was formed, bringing together representatives of Denver Water, Parks and Recreation and stakeholders representing neighborhoods near parks where recycled water was used. Its purpose was to study soil and plant health issues related to recycled water use and provide feedback for the long-term management strategy. While there is consensus that some conifers are sensitive to the higher levels of sodium in recycled water, the study didn’t provide clear answers, and the city has not discontinued its use.

The Denver Zoo is also a long-time user of recycled water.

“We do use recycled water for irrigation and the cleaning of our facilities and exhibit pools,” said Zoo spokesman Sean Andersen-Vie. “The vast majority of the recycled water is [used for] irrigation, and the rest for pool water and cleaning of the Toyota Elephant Passage, Benson Predator Ridge and The Edge exhibits.”

He said the zoo’s focus on sustainability—water conservation at the local level—was the reason for using recycled water.

While finding that the zoo complies with applicable laws in its use of recycled water, City Auditor Timothy O’Brien expressed concern in his recent audit. In the “Other Pertinent Information” section of the report, O’Brien cited the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission’s 2013 study on the use of recycled water in zoos and wildlife facilities, which said that the risk to animals varied depending on their sensitivity to and frequency of contact with recycled water, and that more data was needed on chronic and acute toxicity from accidental ingestion and direct exposure.

Although use of recycled water is freeing up potable water for other uses— about 17,500 acre feet a year, enough for 35,000 homes—it does nothing to increase water level to improve fish habitat in the South Platte.

What solutions are being considered? Find out next month in part two of this story.