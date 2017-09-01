WEB ONLY: Denver using new 911 tools to handle increased call loads

By Daelene Mix, Strategic Advisor & Communications Director, Department of Public Safety, Executive Director's Office, City and County of Denver

Nearly one million calls a year. Eighty-three thousand calls a month. Twenty-seven hundred calls a day. Regardless of how you measure it, Denver 911’s 2016 call volume was significant. And given Denver’s increasing popularity, public safety officials anticipate call volume will increase in the years to come.

“Denver is the fastest growing major city in the United States and our population is projected to more than double in the next quarter-century,” said Executive Director of Public Safety Stephanie O’Malley. “As the number of individuals who visit, live, and work in Denver increases, so too will the demand on our emergency response system.”

× Expand A Denver Fire dispatcher at work A Denver Fire dispatcher facilitating a response to a call for service received by the Denver 911 call center. Photo courtesy the City and County of Denver.

Athena Butler is the Director of Denver 911 and she has been focused on managing increased service demands since O’Malley hired her in 2015.

“Whether residents need police assistance, fire service, or medical attention, we strive to get them the help they need, when they need it,” said Butler. “However, high call volume, staffing realities, and facility restrictions mean we aren’t able to provide the high level of service we aspire to 100% of the time.”

Butler says Denver 911 has outgrown its current call center and needs more space to meet expanded service needs. The facility cannot accommodate additional workstations, which limits the number of staff that can be hired to answer and manage calls.

However, the city anticipated the call center’s long-term needs and steps have been taken to meet them.

Last spring, City Council approved a $1 million contract to relocate the call center to a new location that is twice the size of the existing facility. The move is anticipated to occur during the second half of 2018.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock also advanced budget proposals to City Council that funded additional 911 positions in 2016 and 2017. While the current facility can only accommodate a limited number of staff, turnover and the time it takes to onboard employees necessitates continual recruitment.

“The critical nature of 911 work isn’t a good fit for everyone and retaining staff can be a challenge,” said Butler. “It also takes nearly six months to recruit, hire, and properly train staff before they can work on their own.”

Butler has added academy classes in recent years. A class will be held prior to the call center’s relocation to provide an immediate infusion of resources when the move is made. Butler also developed a staffing plan that aligns the completion of employee training with peaks in call volume and employee turnover.

“Our call volume typically increases by 20 percent during the summer months and that coincides with the time of year when we lose the most employees.”

Butler says there are things callers can do, and not do, that will help 911 when call volume is high.

“Members of our community should be alerted to emergencies in their neighborhood as they are happening. Many of our residents communicate via mobile phone or text, making it imperative that they sign up for this service and get the information they need to keep themselves, and those they care for, safe.”

Citizens should call 911 for emergencies and 720-913-2000 for non-emergency service needs. They should also stay on the line if they are placed on hold.

“When a caller is placed on hold they may hang up and attempt to call us back,” said Butler. “While this is understandable, it can add to hold times as we make attempts to reach the caller and are therefore unable to assist with the active queue of incoming calls.”

In addition to bolstering its space and staffing needs, Denver 911 is using technology to support safety service delivery.

Last summer, the city unveiled a new toolbox for emergency response—911NOW. 911NOW includes three innovative communication tools: Smart911, Text to 911, and Swift911.

Smart911 is a private, secure service that residents can use to create a household profile that first responders can view in an emergency. They can include important information in the profile, such as medical conditions, physical disabilities, allergies, and medications that may cause dangerous drug interactions during treatment. The profile is automatically generated and available to 911 when a call is placed from a phone number listed in the household profile.

“Smart911 is a great way for residents to ensure first responders have valuable information that may not be easy to obtain when a caller cannot communicate, when there is a medical emergency, or when the caller’s address or location is unknown,” said Butler.

Text to 911 supports callers who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired. Butler says the service can also be used when callers are unable to speak because of an injury or medical emergency; when the situation is threatening and a voice call could compromise the caller’s safety; when a caller is on hold with 911 regarding a dire medical emergency; or when the caller is in an area with limited coverage and the only way to connect with 911 is by text.

Swift911 is Denver’s high-speed emergency notification system that alerts residents to emergency situations occurring in their neighborhood in real time. Alerts are automatically sent to public land line telephones in Denver, however, residents must sign up to receive alerts on private land line telephones, mobile phones, via email or text, or on a combination of each.

Residents can sign up for Swift911 or create a Smart 911 profile by visiting denvergov.org/911now.