What's good for geese and good for parks

Imagine that you are a Canada goose flying over Denver with your flock. Looking down, you see a large open space (safe from predators!) covered in lush green Kentucky Bluegrass (your favorite!) surrounding two calm, freshwater lakes. And, all of the dogs are on leashes!

Is this heaven? No, it’s Washington Park! Washington Park hosts between 500 and 700 non-migratory Canada Geese, Vicki Vargas-Madrid of Denver’s Parks and Recreation (DP&R) estimates, with perhaps 250,000 geese migrating in and out of the Front Range area. “Geese are naturally migratory, but ours have become non-migratory because the parks, cemeteries and golf courses provide the perfect habitat for them.”

× Expand Geese doing their thing in Washington Park. Photo by Sara Hertwig.

Unfortunately, what’s good for the goose is not so good for Denverites’ enjoyment of our parks. Multiple forces, including the international Migratory Bird Act, which prohibits harassing, moving or killing Canada geese without a permit, contribute to the fact that Denver and the Front Range’s resident goose population is growing. What was once a beautiful and rare bird has now become a pest for one unsavory reason: poop.

Many wildlife sources, including Vargas-Madrid, estimate that each goose produces between a pound and a pound-and-a-half of poop per day. For Denver’s parks, this presents a Herculean maintenance task. And for many parks users, the “ick factor” is just too great.

Concerns about the goose population explosion found expression at a recent meeting held by District 6 City Councilman Paul Kashmann, where Washington Park neighborhood residents complained about geese nesting on their roofs and damaging their homes and yards. Many found spreading a picnic blanket on a carpet of goose poop unappetizing, and several expressed concern for children and dogs who might ingest the poop by accident or bring it indoors on their feet.

Goose feces do present some potential dangers: they’re slippery when wet, potentially causing falls, and they contain several pathogens. However, a literature search by Dr. Tim McHugh, retired urologist and East Washington Park neighborhood advocate, found, ”There’s no documented proof that goose poop has caused any human, or any animal illness. In fact, Giardia in geese is so species-specific that other species can’t get Giardia from goose poop.”

So what, if anything, can be done about the poop producers? Vargas-Madrid explained six strategies DP&R is currently using. Each has disadvantages—mostly cost, since the Parks and Recreation budget for supplies, materials, expenses, wildlife management and weed control was only $23,679 this year.

The most familiar strategy to parks users is “hazing” during non-breeding season, which encourages geese to move elsewhere, and ideally, to consider migrating. The GoosInator at Washington Park is designed to frighten geese with motion and sound. But they’re expensive—the GoosInator website lists them as costing about $3,000 each, and to be effective, a trained operator must run two of them, a minimum of four hours a day. Other frighteners, such as Mylar flags, decoys and coyote silhouettes work less well.

One strategy that has been partially successful is egg-oiling during the breeding season, which lasts from March to July. Female geese incubate an average of five to seven eggs per season while the males stand guard. Vargas-Madrid says that egg-oiling is “95-100 percent effective in preventing eggs from hatching.” DP&R oiled about 3,000 eggs last year. Councilman Kashmann says that his office will coordinate if any volunteers want to help with egg-oiling this year.

Probably the strategy with the biggest bang for the buck, according to Kelly Uhing, Denver’s City Naturalist, is landscape modification. This would require xeriscaping most of the park’s acres of bluegrass with native plant species, which the geese find less enticing. This strategy’s bonus would be much lower maintenance and watering costs. But public enthusiasm for xeriscaping is cool—spiky native grasses are hard on volleyballers’ feet.

So, why not just “kill the geese,” as several attendees at the Kashmann meeting suggested? Indeed, in Michigan, Minnesota, Massachusetts and Wisconsin, controlled hunting programs provide meat for soup kitchens and shelters. But numerous barriers to this strategy exist: not least of all, it’s illegal to hunt within most city limits. An alphabet soup of federal and state agencies regulate killing migratory birds, and the taxpayers would have to pay for FDA testing and processing of the meat. “Still,” Vargas-Madrid says, “flock reduction is a topic of discussion and we continue to research the possibility.”

What seems clear to everyone is that controlling the goose population is going to take a menu of strategies and an increase in the Parks and Recreation budget. Kashmann says that when other issues have come up: the irrigation system, the Emerald Ash Borer, “We’ve fought to get money to address them. This is just another issue that we need to find the money to do a better job of addressing. My guess is that this is going to take a regional approach. But it’s not going to be an overnight thing.”