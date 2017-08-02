When it comes to parkland, can you have too much?

Part three in a series covering the pressures Denver’s parks face.

The city is moving closer to a contract with concert promoter Superfly for a multi-day music festival at Overland Golf Course and, at least in the Overland neighborhood, tensions remain high with a vocal faction still openly opposed to the festival. As that group, led by Helene Orr, continues its campaign, citywide residents are asking how much parkland is enough, and is Denver’s overall acreage sufficient for its population? Additionally, could large and numerous events in Denver parks ruin the city’s parks’ character? And, given the seemingly unending influx of new residents, are Denver’s parks crowded? The answers could be: never enough, maybe, it’s debatable and, per that last question and according to a recent Profile reader survey, yes.

In the last installment of this series it was reported The Profile had created a reader survey with questions pertaining to conditions in Denver parks. While not a large sampling, The Profile received 70 responses, and in response to the first statement, “Denver’s parks are more crowded than they used to be,” 58 respondents, or nearly 83 percent, either strongly (42.86 percent) or somewhat (40 percent) agreed.

× Expand OutsideLandsMusicFestival A shot of Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco. Outside Lands is a production of Superfly, the promotion company behind the proposed Overland Park Music Festival. Photo by Misha Vladimirskiy, courtesy Superfly.

However, in the face of the perception that parks are more crowded, Denver has actually added to its urban parkland inventory over time, and available acreage per resident has increased in recent years. As reported in the June issue of The Profile, “In 2014, there were nearly nine urban park acres per 1,000 residents (8.94). In 2016? The same, if not a little more: 8.97.”

So, where does Denver rank among similarly sized cities? Depending on how you hash the data, almost in the middle of 12 comparable cities, it turns out. According to the 2017 City Park Facts report issued by The Trust for Public Land, Denver is 8.3 percent parkland, seventh among the medium-high-density cities (its category) listed. Honolulu is first at 33 percent. Honolulu does skew the average to 8.9 percent parkland, and the set of cities listed is small (12).

"Overall, quite honestly, [Denver] has a very strong outdoor culture, [it] has a very strong recreation culture, but [it] also has a lot of growth, but on balance, things are pretty good. If [Denver] continues to make investments in terms of bond elections, which increase the overall spend, and [Denver] is looking to add parkland, those are both really good steps in the right direction."

It’s nice to know where Denver sits compared to other cities, but is the city really serving its citizens through its parks? The Trust for Public Land curates a website called parkscore.com, and that site compiles their data into an easy-to-understand score for almost all of America’s major cities. At the top of the list with a score of 87.5 (100 is the top threshold) is Minneapolis. Denver scores a 64, ranking 20th in the list. What factors weighed most heavily in this score?

“One third of the score is acreage, one third is access and one third is investment,” says Charlie McCabe, Directory for City Park Excellence with The Trust for Public Land. “For acreage, what we look at is the median park size, which for Denver is pretty good, 6 acres is the median. The national median for the 100 largest cities is 5.” He adds that Denver, being 8-plus-percent parkland, is actually behind the national average of 9 percent.

“In terms of access,” McCabe adds, “which is one of our big metrics, [Denver] is doing really well. [Denver] is at 86 percent and is 22 points ahead of the median.” Meaning 86 percent of Denverites are within a 10-minute walk of a park.

Lastly, in terms of investment, the third category, Denver spends $116 per resident, and that spending includes one-time investments and regular budgetary spending. The Trust for Public Land averages the last three years of spending to arrive at this number.

“Overall, quite honestly, [Denver] has a very strong outdoor culture, [it] has a very strong recreation culture, but [it] also has a lot of growth, but on balance, things are pretty good. If [Denver] continues to make investments in terms of bond elections, which increase the overall spend, and [Denver] is looking to add parkland, those are both really good steps in the right direction.”

If Denver needs more park land, where does it get it?

At its April 8 Delegate Meeting, Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation (INC), the forum for Denver’s registered neighborhood organizations (RNOs), passed a resolution calling on the City and County of Denver to make room in the General Obligation Bond Proposal (GO Bond) for the acquisition of a privately held, but soon-for-sale, golf course in the Park Hill neighborhood. The Park Hill Golf Course, as it is known, is an asset of the Clayton Early Learning Trust. According to its website, Clayton Early Learning aims to “improve early care and education to ensure optimal development during the critical “prenatal-to-5 period” for all children, especially those of limited opportunity.”

The city did not heed the call, and GO Bond funding was not dedicated. So, why is INC urging the city purchase this land? INC Parks and Recreation Committee Co-Chairs Cindy Johnstone and Maggie Price wrote in an email interview that they see the purchase of the 155 acres the course represents as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire a large, contiguous parcel of open space close to central Denver.”

“Once land is gone, it is gone,” Price wrote. She and Johnstone are optimistic, though, that the city will move to acquire the land mostly because, as they see it, it makes sense “for the many new residents in central Denver. Park Hill Golf Course is a five-minute ride on the A Line and a 10-minute walk from the stop, including an underground corridor to cross Colorado Boulevard. There is also access from I-70 if driving and bus access along Colorado Blvd. The communities surrounding Park Hill Golf Course are currently listed in the lowest category of the equity index evaluated by the city.”

Price and Johnstone also point out that the property has been closely associated with Denver since 1899, and “the city has been directly involved in various ways including large investments to support the property including tax benefits.”

So why is such a prime piece of real estate up for sale?

Clayton Early Learning leases the course to an operator who must pay $700,000 a year to operate the course, says Charlotte Brantley, President and CEO of Clayton Early Learning. That tenant, she says, has been having difficulty turning a profit under the current terms of the lease. “The tenant on the course, by the time they pay us the lease, they are usually in the hole by a couple hundred thousand dollars. The course generates about $500,000 a year in free-and-clear income for them, but they have to pay us that lease. That lease comes to an end in 2018, and they are not likely, they have not told us yet, but they are not likely to re-up it.”

Come December 2018, if the tenant does not renew, then in January of 2019, Clayton Early Learning loses $700,000 a year in operating capital.

“Our goal here is to figure out a future for that 155 acres that will both generate long-term sustainable income for this institution while serving the children of this community, and at the same time, have things happening there that are a benefit for the community as identified by the community itself through a visioning process,” Brantley says.

With 155 acres in the course, she adds, there is enough land to likely do both what INC would like as well as what the Clayton neighborhood wants. But what the neighborhood wants runs fairly counter to INC’s wishes.

In early spring of this year, representatives of the Clayton Early Learning Trust met with the Clayton RNO, the RNO for the area in which Clayton Early Learning and the course are located, to begin a process of involving the community in envisioning what the land could become. According to Clayton RNO President Danielle Ongart, Clayton residents are interested in some element of open space, but they have other wishes, too.

“We live in a food desert,” she says. “We do have Park Hill Supermarket at 40th and Colorado, but it mostly does wholesale.” Referencing community input gathered at the meeting between Clayton Early Learning and the RNO, Ongart says that though greenspace ranked high, a grocery store was number one on the list. However, she and the RNO are reaching out to other neighborhoods. “Basically, our first priority is to know and understand what all the adjacent Park Hill neighbors want, because they’ll be staring at whatever it is. Along with that, we do want some amenities that just don’t exist anywhere else in our neighborhood, or not in walking distance.”

What will happen with the golf course is anyone’s guess at this time, as is what the contract between Superfly and the city regarding the previously covered Overland Park music festival will look like. Council votes on that contract July 31, after press time.

Have a question or comment? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.