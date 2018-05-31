Heartfelt thanks to Alecia Duncan

By Jill Farschman

I’ve hired a lot of good people over the years (and a few bad ones too!), but Alecia Duncan is special. When hired in January 2017, Alecia’s main focus was on supporting operations and sales. It quickly became clear she would be able to do much more.

Alecia is one of those rare individuals who deftly switches between the left and right brain tasks, editing the calendar or creative effective advertising designs one minute and invoicing clients the next. In April, Alecia took over laying out both papers which is no easy task. The attractive composition, thoughtful ad placements and editorial content flow are all because of Alecia’s attention to detail.

× Expand Alecia Duncan

Clients love Alecia. When I was preparing an application for a national mentoring program, clients were eager to write extremely complimentary testimonials about her creative abilities and customer service skills. Needless to say, Alecia was enthusiastically accepted into the program.

For the next month Alecia will be working to smoothly transition our records and content over to Colorado Community Media, making sure they can hit the ground running. Thanks in large part to Alecia’s organizational skills, our new owners have a solid foundation from which to build.