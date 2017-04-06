Gardening, April 2017: Take your pick of edible flowers

April showers bring May flowers is a phrase I grew up with—and many of you probably did, too. The history of this phrase goes back centuries, and while it may not seem applicable here (after all, crocuses were popping up in February this year), its wisdom is helpful for remembering not to get overambitious in getting plants outdoors, but to get excited for flowers to come!

For me, this year, more than others, I’ve had conversations with friends about edible flowers. With one friend, I’ve been plotting lilac syrups and candies. With another friend, I’ve talked about flowers as salad toppings and a way to festive up your ice cubes. With someone else, it’s been candied flowers as a garnish for pies. In the past, I’ve also used dried, edible flowers in cakes and cookies, or fried them as part of a meal. There are, of course, edible flowers we eat before they have the chance to bloom (like artichoke) and the ones we use primarily in infusions (like chamomile), but for today, I’ll focus on a few edible flowers that suit some of the above purposes—and may also be multi-functional within your garden.

Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) is often considered a gardener’s scourge because they spread so easily, but the entirety of this plant is edible and the taproot does wonders for breaking up soil. Sprinkle the yellow petals on salad or bake them into cookies. Use the greens in salads. The root can be scrubbed and used in tea; and when roasted, is sometimes referred to as a coffee substitute. Dandelions are an important early source of food for pollinators.

Lavender (Lavendula spp.) grows well in our dry climate, and provides a source of food for pollinators for much of the year, as it sometimes blooms twice—though the second bloom is not nearly as showy. It is quite fragrant, and the scent is linked to reducing stress. Lavender can be used in tea, baked goods, incorporated into soft cheeses, made into syrup, or candied.

Lovage (Levisticum officinale) attracts and provides shelter for beneficial insects due to its umbel flowering pattern. It’s also a nitrogen fixer, which is good for soils that have been depleted. It has a taste similar to celery.

Nasturtiums (Tropaeolum majus) are popular for hanging baskets, and do well in gardens. These can be sown directly into the ground, have a sweet-turns-peppery taste, and do well at attracting white flies in your garden (which will often only attack one plant, if you have several nearby). The leaves are also edible.

Pansies (Viola x wittrockiana) and Johnny jump-ups (Viola tricolor) are beautiful salad toppers and have a mild wintergreen flavor. These flowers are moderately cold-tolerant, which means they appear fairly early and can withstand temperature fluctuations that occur in the spring, while providing an early source of food for pollinators. Johnny jump-ups can also be frozen into ice cubes to provide a lovely addition to drinks.

Purslane (Portulaca spp.) is one of my favorite plants other people hate. It likes poor, disturbed soils, and the entire plant is edible. It contains omega-3s and you can use it in salad, or cook it into a stir fry, or prepare it as you would spinach. You don’t need to garden this one, but you’ll likely find it in or around your garden. It has small, showy flowers.

Redbud trees (Cercis canadensis) produce edible flowers with a nutty flavor. These trees bud out early in the spring and provide moderate shade later in the season. The flowers can be added to baked goods or used on salads. The buds can also be pickled or used in relish.

Roses (Rosa spp.) have a variety of flavors and can be used as cut flowers to attract beneficial insects, or be planted to act as a natural barrier to an area. The petals are used in a variety of ways, including in desserts, in jellies, or as garnishes. Rosehips can be brewed into tea.

There are many more choices, but I want to cover one more thing: Which edible flowers should you avoid? Those grown in soil fertilized with untreated animal manure; growing on the roadside or areas with roadside drainage; purchased from a florist or nursery (unless they are specifically listed as edible); or those treated with pesticides not approved for use on food.

For all edible flowers, read preparation instructions and consider introducing only one at a time until you know how you will react to eating them.

Liz Clift has led youth gardening courses, volunteered on a Catholic Worker farm, helped begin a community garden, and currently works at a restoration ecology firm. She has written for the Southern Poverty Law Center, literary journals, and websites.