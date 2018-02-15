WEB ONLY: Audubon volunteers support citizen science

By Diana Hornick, volunteer, Audubon Society of Greater Denver

Why do Coloradans know so much about nature? Because we have been conducting citizen science projects for years, decades even. In fact, not just those of us living in Colorado, but

people from all over the country have been signing up for the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird count for more than 100 years. That seems like a long time for citizens to be acting as scientists, but that may not be the oldest citizen science effort. In the 1880s, a survey asked lighthouse keepers to identify and count birds that struck their lighthouses, while another project at that time studied bird migration. People of all ages can be citizen scientists, and their accumulated knowledge-based commitment passes on to each successive generation.

Suzy Hiskey, Nature Educator at Audubon Society of Greater Denver, describes citizen science as “crowdsourcing for science.” One study recently published in PLoS ONE—an open-access, peer-reviewed journal for researchers and the general community—stated that the “largest impact of citizen science is in research on biology, conservation and ecology, and is utilized mainly as a methodology of collecting and classifying data.” This is precisely what Audubon is all about.

There are individuals out there who think average, everyday people cannot effectively research and “cannot be trusted to collect quality data.” Or, maybe you think you are not skilled enough to participate. However, after being taught by professionals in their areas of study, anyone can help gather and distribute much-needed information.

The goal at Audubon is to connect people with nature through conservation, education and research. Those of us who have attended a workshop, a night hike, a field trip or any related event have already made the first attempt in becoming official citizen scientists. Connecting with nature is step one. Also, we need to have a strong intention to make a positive difference. Step two is choosing how that intention becomes an action. Is it by learning more about conservation? Is it teaching others about our natural world? Or is it collecting data to further research? Step three is actively taking on that challenge. One means to achieve this end is to become a citizen scientist by signing up for a project either locally or nationally.

Our own Audubon chapter sponsors the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History’s impactful citizen science project: The Bees’ Needs (beesneeds.colorado.edu). Approximately 2,000 volunteers monitored 1,200 bee blocks between 2013 and 2016 and collected data on more than 11,000 nests throughout the northern part of the Front Range. The Bees’ Needs learned that nearly 100 different types of bees and wasps reproduced nests in those bee blocks, and a library composed of thousands of images of their behaviors has been established.

For more local citizen science projects, one could support Rocky Mountain Wild (rockymountainwild.org/citizen_science). Rocky Mountain Wild not only protects, connects and restores wildlife with the natural lands in our southern Rocky Mountain region, but it interacts with a diverse representation of educators, students, activists, philanthropists and citizen scientists. One of Rocky Mountain Wild’s citizen science projects is called a BioBlitz, an event where working scientists and citizen scientists connect in one location to “discover and identify as many species as possible.” Visit the website to learn more.

If data is your thing, today's technology makes them all the more accessible. Birders can contribute to eBird and Project Feederwatch; those who love snakes can join HerpMapper.

Audubon invites anybody with a hankering to learn more about our local plants, animals and landscapes to join us at the Nature Center, just south of Chatfield State Park, where teaching and learning opportunities are offered for the old and young and everyone in between.

Visit the Audubon website to learn more.