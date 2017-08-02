The Profile's Dining Guide, 2017: Cafes, upscale-comfy Mexican - South Denver has the eats

Denver culinary trends shift about as often as most people change their … undergarments. What’s today’s faro will be tomorrow’s cronut by the time I finish writing this. No matter; whatever is hot now will most likely be yesterday’s news by the time you get there. As much as things change though, the more they stay the same, at least for certain local eateries. Certain businesses have found consistent success in the Mile High City without flash, gimmicks or the flavor of the week. So, what’s their secret?

Stella’s Gourmet Coffee and Such has been on old South Pearl Street for 26 years and is still going strong. Located in an old house, Stella’s is a strong contender for preferred DU student hangout, and its nooks and crannies are a favorite for studying, hangouts and dates. “Our secret [to our success] isn't much of a secret. We carry and make quality products, we provide a welcome and safe place for all people, we give back to our community, and we have built a solid team and a solid reputation. That about sums it up,” said Colleen Anderson, General Manager. The fire pits on the porch, First Friday events and great coffee (from local roaster, Pablo’s) don’t hurt either.

Neighborhood favorite Adelita’s Cocina y Cantina (and now La Chupaflor Neveria, which serves Mexican Michoacán ice cream next door), at the corner of Broadway and Louisiana Ave., is another area success story that owner/operator Brian Rossi attributes to a focus on the customer and their employees, who are the essential parts of the whole enterprise. “As a company, we are willing to listen to not only our clientele, but our employees. I have worked in many other restaurants and bars before I was able to become an owner, and most of the places I worked were driven by one individual’s idea about how things should be. As managers and owners in our company, we try our best to keep egos to a minimum and are willing to change how we function as a unit.”

Adelita’s opened in 2013 and with limited parking in the Platt Park area, Rossi hopes that by opening La Chupaflor right next door, in addition to their mezcaleria, La Palenque, it will create a one-stop-shopping experience. La Palenque, Rossi’s other jewel in his crown is Colorado’s first and only mezcaleria, featuring a wide array of mezcals, agave spirits and a selection of Mexican street food that is derived from Oaxacan-style cuisine. La Palenque serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays as well. If you’re looking for a fix of Mexican cuisine, you’ll definitely find it on one corner if Rossi has anything to say about it.

As always, dining local in Denver is easy with so many options available. The city’s scene accommodates all incomes and tastes, and The Profile’s dining guide has a host of local dining leads for you.

