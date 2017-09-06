Coloradans contribute food, shelter & love for pets in need

Along with the ubiquitous Subaru, casual dress codes and impressive Patagonia puffy jacket collection, Coloradans have long been known by another persistent stereotype: our love of dogs. We take them everywhere, pride ourselves on our “adopt-don’t-shop” mantra, and enjoy impressive access to veterinary care, dog groomers and off-leash dog parks.

Loving our own furry companions is no longer enough for Colorado residents though. Several organizations have emerged which give pet-loving neighbors the chance to share the love for the benefit of more animal companions.

Since 2013, the Colorado Pet Pantry has partnered with local food banks to provide pet food to families in need. Last year, their programs helped to feed over 6,000 pets across the state. Soon, the Colorado Pet Pantry will be working with a total of nine food banks, helping to keep pets with their families and out of shelters. “Since most of our food is donated, it costs just four dollars to feed a pet for a month,” says Eileen Lambert, Founder & Executive Director, “versus the $500 it costs to rehome an animal through a shelter. By keeping animals with the families who love them, we can focus those resources on animals which are truly homeless.”

Recently, a couple who has met economic challenges took their husky Lucian to the Dumb Friends League. A volunteer connected the couple with Colorado Pet Pantry. The women were relieved that they wouldn’t have to surrender their beloved pet. “That’s exactly what we want,” says Lambert. More than 70 volunteers coordinate everything from picking up donated food (from 55 stores across the Front Range), to organizing donations and delivering them to food banks. The flexibility of various roles and schedules allows lots of people to participate. “All of our volunteers love animals, and many of them are at their limit for adopting animals themselves,” says Lambert. “Volunteering with us is a way for them to help animals and families, and it feels really good.”

Another non-profit project for pets started as a Meetup group in 2014. Buddy’s Builders brings together handy volunteers to build safe dog houses for pooches who live outdoors. These no-cost canine abodes are provided to families who are otherwise responsible pet owners, and who want to protect their dogs during harsh weather. To date, Buddy’s Builders has built 127 shelters for families, in addition to providing dog beds using repurposed materials donated by companies such as IKEA. Co-founder Kristy Howell had no background in building when she and Melodee Jankowski started the project. “You should have seen those houses!” says Howell. “We’ve really streamlined the entire process and have learned so much.” They started with boards donated by construction sites, removing nails to reuse the materials.

Support for the project has grown so much that now they have whole groups building houses and donating them, including local Boy and Girl Scout troops and students at Westminster High School, who build the dog houses for construction classes. To date, Westminster High School has donated over 30 houses to families. “The kids can see how they impacted this dog’s life with two hours on a Saturday,” says Howell. “They keep track of who built the houses, and then collect photos of the dogs with their houses to share back with the volunteers who built it. Teaching kids about responsible pet ownership and giving back to the community is important, and it’s great for them to see what they did.”

Both she and Melodee are dog lovers, and recognize this same love from their donors and volunteers. “The biggest motivation, honestly, is loving pets, and wanting to help someone. It’s not about getting something in return, but the gratification of giving to others.”

Both organizations accept donations and have easy ways for volunteers to get involved. Connect with them at coloradopetpantry.org and buddysbuilders.org. They will also be at the upcoming Pearl Street Farmer’s Market Pet Adoption Fair on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 9:00a.m.-1:00p.m.