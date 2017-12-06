Fairies descend on South Pearl Street in time for the holidays

Apparently fairies have descended on South Denver—South Pearl Street, to be exact. Walk the street and look to the business doorways, specifically down around your feet, and you might notice small, intricate “second” doors tucked close by. These little doors are the inspiration of our own District 7 Councilman Jolon Clark who recently visited Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his children. There he stumbled across a fairy doors art project. He and his children were so inspired by the neighborhood’s magic, they raced from building to building, looking for fairy doors, each unique and beautiful, bringing the storefronts to life.

Be sure to look low and around corners as you walk South Pearl Street this holiday season. You just might spot small doors containing fun surprises if you do. Photo by Haines Eason.

Councilman Clark decided to introduce a few fairies to Lucky District 7 and is asking the community and three well-known artists to help the fairies spruce up South Pearl Street. “These fairy doors will help spur creativity, imagination and adventure along the South Pearl Street corridor,” said Councilman Clark. “I hope people will come from all across Denver to explore South Pearl Street and look for all of the new fairy doors.”

A Fairy Welcome Party kicked off the festivities Sunday, Nov. 5, at the South Pearl Street Farmers Market. Attendees received fairy door maps, highlighting all the South Pearl Street businesses sporting fairy doors, and children created their very own complimentary fairy door to take home.

All this hubbub is in the spirit of IMAGINE 2020, Denver’s Cultural Plan, wherein Mayor Michael B. Hancock challenged Councilman Jolon Clark and the other councilmembers to infuse arts and culture into their districts.

The Profile has learned that Councilman Clark and his staff secured a grant to fund more doors, and so additional doors will be installed soon.

So far, the following artists have been commissioned by Councilman Clark to work with the fairies to create enchanting spaces along South Pearl Street:

Seymon Gurule

Gurule, aka “UC Sepia,” is an urban muralist best known for her graffiti style, depicting fun and free-spirited female characters from her own fantasy world. These characters represent the many different personalities in societies and possess both human and animal qualities. They originally emerged from a sketch and have since evolved into the medium of spray paint on walls, beautifying the Denver metro area since 2007. facebook.com/ozjuah.upperclass

Michele Brown

Brown is a painter, muralist and flamenco lover, as well as a wife and mom, known for her variety of designs, distinctive style and community work. Brown’s small company, La Mano Art, has been in operation for more than 10 years. Her work spans nostalgia, impressionism, realism, richness-of-detail, whimsical, colorful, elegant and fun. Michele focuses on arts education and art involving community, engaging people to come together and beautify an area; she recently spearheaded the Evans Bridge Paint-By-Number Mural project, a mural for community members of the Overland Park Neighborhood to paint, spanning 3,500 square feet. She is also the artist behind the large South Pearl Street mural recently completed on the north-facing wall of Makan Indonesian restaurant located at 1859 S. Pearl St. lamanoart.com.

Anna Awesome

Awesome has been tattooing since early 2013. She has always loved the arts and before discovering a passion for tattooing, spent many years teaching dance to local youths. Poisoned Apple Ink is Awesome’s tattoo business in Longmont, Colorado. Because tattoo art is forever, Awesome has a strong focus on creating artwork that anyone would be proud to show off—whether on a wall or on skin. poisonedappleink.com.

For more information on this unique community art project, visit spearlstfairydoors.weebly.com to learn more.