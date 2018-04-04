Fresh Local Taps, April 2018: Declaration Brewing Company, Devil's Head Distillery, Platt Park Brewing Company, Co-Brew

Each month, The Profile will be rounding up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Declaration Brewing Company (2030 Cherokee St.)

Declaration Brewing's first ever bottle releases are here! Special edition wax-tipped, numbered bottles for limited release; Indentured Soul aged to perfection on Laws Whiskey House Four Grain Bourbon, Origins and Hordeum barrels for over a year! Available for pickup at our Preamble Taproom.

Devil’s Head Distillery (3296 S. Acoma St.)

Devil’s Head Distillery’s Gin is a New American style gin, vapor-infused with seven hand-selected botanicals including juniper, rose petals, lavender and chamomile to give it a warm, floral, aromatic flavor that brightens any cocktail!

Platt Park Brewing Company (1875 S. Pearl St.)

Mick Lovin' Irish Red Ale (ABV: 6.1 percent) is a balanced beer that uses Irish malts and roasted barley to give it a beautiful red hue. This red ale has a mild caramel sweetness on the finish, and a faint hop bitterness from Hallertau Hops. Available on tap and in your favorite to-go formats.

Co-Brew (1133 Broadway)

Mosaic IPA (ABV: 7.0 percent) is our flagship beer and one that you will regularly find on our rotating taps. Single-hopped with Mosaic, it has a complex array of tropical fruit, citrus and pine flavors. It pairs equally well with snow banks and patios!