Fresh Local Taps, December 2017: Platt Park Brewing Company, Vine Street Pub & Brewery & Chain Reaction Brewing Company

Each month The Profile will be rounding up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Platt Park Brewing Company (1875 S. Pearl St.)

"Dark Roast Coffee Porter" is a robust offering made in collaboration with local coffee shop, Kaladi Brothers. A groundbreaking and exclusive coffee extract was made for this brew with the goal of increasing the aromatics and flavors. On the nose, the Indian coffee blend flourishes. The taste is rich, smooth and malty and can be enjoyed in the morning, afternoon or evening.

Vine Street Pub & Brewery (1700 Vine St.)

"Dark Harvest Pumpkin Stout" (6.9 percent ABV) is a medium-bodied beer brewed with over 150 pounds of fresh pie pumpkins and our proprietary blend of six spices which contribute flavors and aromas reminiscent of freshly baked pumpkin pie. The pumpkin character complements flavors of caramel, biscuit and light roast imparted by the specialty malts.

Chain Reaction Brewing Company (902 S. Lipan St.)

"Edinburgh Scotch Ale" is deep red in color and is packed full of caramel sweetness with a medium body and overall dry finish. This brew surprises beer lovers every time with its extremely high drinkability even as it still maintains a deep complexity through diverse flavor profiles.