The Profile's Fresh Local Taps, February 2018: CO-Brew, Devil's Head, Platt Park Brewing, Vine Street

Each month, The Profile will be rounding up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

CO-Brew (1133 N. Broadway)

Our 2017 Great American Beer Festival Bronze Medal winner, Farmhouse Brett Saison (9.1 percent ABV), features a hefty amount of Amarillo hops and a small amount of funk. It is bright, tropical and deceivingly refreshing.

Devil’s Head Distillery (3296 S. Acoma St.)

Our vodka is made entirely onsite from 100 percent malted barley. After being distilled to 190 proof it is filtered through charcoal before being diluted to bottling strength of 80 proof. The end result is a refreshingly smooth vodka that mixes well or can be sipped neat in a martini.

Platt Park Brewing Company (1875 S. Pearl St.)

“The Moo Lab” is a dark Belgian chocolate milk stout made from local favorite Deiter’s Dark Chocolates, combined with milk sugars to create a creamy nitro stout. This is a perfect malty stout for cold winter nights and snowy mountain days. Hooray for nitro beers!

Vine Street Pub & Brewery (1700 Vine St.)

“Girl Scout Stout” (5.9 percent ABV) is a mint chocolate stout featuring dark chocolate, milk chocolate, milk sugar, fresh mint and pure peppermint extract balanced by roasted flavors from dark malts. The mint and chocolate flavors are the perfect complement to this milk stout base beer. If you like Thin Mints or Grasshopper cookies, you’ll love this beer.