Fresh Local Taps, June 2018: Co-Brew, Platt Park Brewing Company, Vine Street Pub & Brewery

Each month The Profile will be rounding up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email elamb@coloradocommunitymedia.com.

CO-Brew (1133 N. Broadway)

With a deep red color and a light dose of hops, CO-Brew's Chili Red Ale (5.9 percent ABV) boasts aromas of fresh peppers balanced with smooth malt. The addition of orange peel, lime peel, and coriander seed complements the heat that tingles the palate, but doesn’t overpower. Great with tacos and pizza!

Platt Park Brewing Company (1875 S. Pearl St.)

Watermelon Berliner Weisse is a light, tart and German Berliner Weisse that draws comparisons to childhood favorites such as Jolly Rancher and Warhead. Here to stay for the summer!

Vine Street Pub & Brewery (1700 Vine St.)

Jah Mon Ginger Wheat (5.6 percent ABV) is an easy-drinking, light-bodied American Wheat beer that features candied ginger and a generous amount of fresh, crushed ginger root as part of its signature flavor profile. The spices are steeped at the end of the boil to impart solid flavor notes without adding bitterness.