Fresh Local Taps, May 2018: Co-Brew, Devil's Head Distillery, Platt Park Brewing, Vine Street Pub

Each month The Profile will be rounding up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured.

CO-Brew (1133 N. Broadway)

Our Meyer Lemon Gose (4.2 percent ABV) is a lightly salted wheat with the refreshing taste of a summertime lemonade. With such a low ABV, we bet you can't have just one. Available in our taproom and crowlers to go.

Devil’s Head Distillery (3296 S. Acoma St.)

DHD doesn’t have any new offerings to present this month, but they do have some exciting news to share. They just won five medals at the Berlin International Spirits Competition, including a Gold Medal for their DHD Oak Barrel Reserve Aquavit, a Silver for their DHD Vodka and a Bronze for their DHD Aquavit. hey also won Aquavit Distillery of the Year and Colorado Distillery of the Year. Congratulations!

Platt Park Brewing Company (1875 S. Pearl St.)

White Pear Berliner Weisse is our new spring sour and it is sure to satisfy your spring cravings. We took fresh, white Bartlett pears and added them to this traditional German Kettle Sour. It’s light-bodied, tart and sour. This will only be around for a limited time and is available on tap and in select to-go formats.

Vine Street Pub & Brewery (1700 Vine St.)

Eagle IPA (6.3 percent ABV) is a Northwest-style IPA that is medium-bodied, copper in color and features solely Falconer’s Flight 7C’s hops. These hops are an exclusive proprietary hop blend created by Hop Union to honor and support the legacy of Northwest brewing legend Glen Hay Falconer. The blend consists of seven varieties of "C" hops. Each hop has been hand-selected for its superior aromatic qualities, imparting distinct tropical, citrus, floral, lemon and grapefruit that complement flavors of caramel contributed by the malts.