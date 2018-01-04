Get involved locally beyond the holidays

Each December we go through a flurry of gift giving with friends, family and coworkers. We also give to the numerous charitable organizations who depend upon contributions to fulfill their mission. Just last month, more than $36 million was raised for 2,309 non-profits on Colorado Gives Day, demonstrating the generosity of Coloradans to support our neighbors.

This month, we’re featuring a few local organizations we think you might want to know about. Not as part of a huge campaign or to leverage the end-of-year tax deduction, although those are still valid ways to contribute to issues important to us. But with so many issues to address, and so many organizations working on them, we want to provide a spotlight outside the normal holiday fuss and these are some you can support year-round.

Broken Shovels Farm

Broken Shovels Farm is the work of founder Andrea Davis, who transitioned her small Front Range farm from slaughter-free dairy to full-fledged animal sanctuary.

With the rise of backyard chickens and other small farming projects, one has to wonder what happens to the animals which are no longer wanted. While many backyard animal keepers (myself included) take full responsibility for the animals under their care, many people seek a new home for the roosters, ducks and rabbits they no longer want or are able to care for.

Broken Shovels Farm is located at 86th Avenue and Dahlia Street in Commerce City. The farm is a slaughter-free sanctuary which provides a haven to cows, pigs, roosters, bunnies, ducks, a goose and a donkey. The farm also hosts many cats which were deemed “unhomeable” by local shelters but who are, in fact, quite adoptable. As news of Davis’ generosity spread, so did the number of unwanted roosters dropped at her door.

Because of this and Davis’ solid commitment to the welfare of former farm animals, 2018 will bring new expansion (and the need for support) to Broken Shovels Farm. This year, the farm will complete its new pasture expansion and waterfowl habitat to provide much-needed space to the many ducks and geese left there. The old barn on site will also be remodeled this year to provide event space for small weddings and corporate events. Most exciting, the farm will finish the renovations for the Sanctuary School, an outdoor, practical-life skills school for three to five-year-olds. “We want to expose as many new people to the intelligence and sweetness of farm animals to gently and compassionately encourage more people to make kinder and more sustainable animal-free food choices,” says Davis, who hosts tours of the farm for a small fee or through occasional visitation events posted on their website and Facebook page.

In addition, Broken Shovels Farm will be adding more daytime events to support parents, children, homeschoolers and special needs guests with educational and therapy visits. “We are first and foremost, here to serve neglected, abused and exploited farm animals. Our opportunities to serve our community by connecting them is a wonderful bonus, especially being less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. We believe we can improve the lives of humans, animals and the whole planet with the work we do here,” Davis says.

To support the work of Broken Shovels Farm, volunteers can spend a few hours a week helping with the many tasks associated with taking care of farm animals. What is most supportive now is attending their events, sponsoring a rescue or buying their handmade products, including chocolate truffles, shortbread dough, books and merchandise. To support the sanctuary, visit brokenshovels.com/donate.

Spirit of the Sun

Another local nonprofit worth knowing about is Spirit of the Sun, a Native-led organization which works with American Indian and Alaska Native youth to strengthen their leadership and entrepreneurial skills. The organization began in 2002 and builds partnerships between various organizations, including an ongoing program that pairs AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers with various Native organizations and Tribal groups to support economic development efforts which utilize the strengths of native and indigenous communities to fight poverty.

For the past three years, Spirit of the Sun has partnered with the Xcel Energy Foundation to host free entrepreneurial training for Native and indigenous youth, with a focus on building financial literacy.

In 2018, the organization is continuing its focus on nurturing the leadership of Native youth by addressing one of the biggest challenges in Indian Country—the staggeringly high incidence of youth suicide. Across the U.S., suicide is the second leading cause of death for American Indian/Alaska Native youth and rates of suicide are twice as high in AI/AN communities than in any other ethnic group. Lack of access to mental health services, generational trauma, substance abuse and social taboos regarding suicide are just some of the pressures that put Native youth at such high risk for suicide.

Despite these staggering statistics, however, we know that suicide is preventable. Within AI/AN communities are an abundance of the very qualities, habits and practices which act as protective factors against suicide. A strong relationship with mentors, peers and family; participation in traditional ceremony and events; a sense of belonging and connection—these contribute to healthier communities and reduce the risk factors for suicide.

Spirit of the Sun and its many partners hope to draw upon the resources of our communities to strengthen Native youth, build cultural resilience and empower them to apply suicide prevention tactics for themselves and their peers. Learn more and contribute to this effort at spiritofthesun.org.

Other organizations you may enjoy learning more about and supporting include: the Denver Open Media Foundation (denveropenmedia.org), Colorado Circles for Change (ccfcdenver.org), the Transformative Freedom Fund (transformativefreedomfund.org) and the Colorado Black Arts Festival (colbaf.org). Whichever cause or organization you choose, know that your efforts to be involved with local organizations make a positive impact on our city.