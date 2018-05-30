Grandoozy music fest and special events old news and par for the Overland Golf Course

Recently Overland Golf Course has been in the news as the location of Denver’s newest music festival, debuting in September 2018. While it may seem unusual to have a music festival at a golf course, Overland Park always has hosted a variety of activities throughout its long history.

In the summer of 1858, a group of settlers staked claim to a patch of land on the banks of the South Platte River near present-day Evans Avenue—just a few blocks south of the golf course. These settlers named their row of cabins Montana City, which was the first settlement in what eventually would become Denver. Unfortunately, Montana City barely lasted through the winter, and most of the settlers moved on in search of gold, or north to Denver.

With dreams of settlement gone, a farmer named Rufus Clark bought 160 acres in the Overland area and made his fortune farming potatoes and striking a series of savvy real estate deals. In 1883, he leased a large portion of his land to investors with the Denver Circle Railroad, who aimed to build 20 miles of railroad track encompassing the city of Denver. The Denver Circle Railroad took passengers from downtown Denver south to the Mining and Industry Exposition Fairgrounds, past the San Souci Gardens, and further on to Overland Park. The investors turned the park into a horse racing track for the Gentleman’s Riding and Driving Club, which boasted members from many of Denver’s wealthiest families. While the Denver Circle Railroad was never completed, it did achieve its goal of making South Denver a destination for leisure-seekers.

In 1896, Clark sold more than 120 acres of land to the Overland Park Club Association and its president, Henry Walcott. The club constructed a golf course in the center of the driving track, maintaining the tracks and stands for horse racing. Eventually the Overland Park Club moved to a new location at First Avenue and University Boulevard, to become the Denver Country Club.

In 1919, the City of Denver purchased Overland Park from the club. This purchase completed the late Mayor Robert Speer’s grand vision for Denver as a city connected by parks and green space. Speer championed the idea of parks for all people and was instrumental in creating Denver’s expansive parkways and boulevards that connected the city to to its city parks and mountain park system. Overland Park was the southernmost park in his design, but he never completed his vision. It was only a year after his death that Denver secured Overland Park in honor of his legacy.

The City of Denver, while interested in the park as a part of this grand master plan, also saw the purchase as an investment opportunity. The city was experimenting with a new concept, the automobile campground, in response to the growing popularity of personal cars. These automobile campgrounds were a briefly popular phenomenon, serving as rest stops for travelers embarking on road trips across the United States. Denver was a well-connected stop for people traveling throughout the country, and several local newspapers praised the idea, claiming that these camping grounds allowed Denver to host more tourists than the city’s hotels alone could accommodate. Open in the summer months, these campgrounds attracted thousands of visitors who paid a nominal sum to set up camp outside of the city and used the camp as a home base from which to explore the Rocky Mountain West and beyond. Denver’s first such camps were in Rocky Mountain Park and City Park. In 1920, the camp moved to Overland, which offered a much larger space. Denver boasted that Overland Park received visitors from every state in the union, Canada, Puerto Rico and England. In 1922, over 11,000 cars and 39,000 visitors stayed in the park. Overland Park offered several amenities, including a central building with showers and lockers, a grocery store and restaurant. Other buildings included an auto repair shop and gas station.

The automobile camp was short-lived, as motels rose to prominence along Denver’s central corridors. Overland Park’s golf course was instead resurrected and expanded. With its origins in the 1890s, Overland Golf Course is often considered the oldest running golf course West of the Mississippi. The Grandoozy music fest, coming Sept. 14-16, while new to the historic golf course, will open the park to a new audience and carry on its legacy as a special space for the new generation of Denverites—a goal Mayor Speer may have found laudable in his day.

Born and raised in Colorado, Becca Dierschow has a degree in history from Lewis & Clark College and a Masters in Building Archaeology from the University of York.