Grant funding to expand the number of fairy doors on South Pearl Street

Sometimes small changes can effect big responses. In the weeks ahead of the 2017 holiday season, 14 tiny “fairy doors” were installed along South Pearl Street at about knee height. Some are easy to spot, some not so much. To find them all you have to walk slowly and keep an eye out. Perhaps the game-like nature of hunting for them is what excites people most, but whatever the reason, the community response was overwhelmingly positive.

"The fairy doors have inspired the imagination and stoked curiosity in kids and adults alike since they were installed,” says Denver City Councilman Jolon Clark, the person responsible for the project’s idea.

× Expand Fairy Door, Whole Cat's & Dogs, Too A fairy door at South Pearl Street's The Whole Cat & Dogs, too! Photo by Haines Eason.

It was a visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan that inspired Clark to propose the idea as a public art installation for his district. His office applied for Imagine 2020 funding and received $2020; Clark opted to match these funds, and the first round of doors was commissioned.

“As for the project, it has been a wonderful experience,” says Fairy Door artist Seymon Gurule. “I feel I have brought a little magic to the community with theses fairy doors. The older you get, you tend to forget how to have fun and all the magic goes away and because I have four children I feel that it is most important for them to nurture their creativity through art with my examples.”

Gurule and artists Anna Awesome and Michele Brown crafted the original run of doors. Now, a second grant from Denver Arts & Venues’ “P.S. You Are Here” program will bring new monies to the project. According to the program website, “P.S. You Are Here” is a “citywide creative placemaking and neighborhood revitalization program that cultivates collaborative, community-led outdoor projects in Denver’s public spaces.”

“This new grant will make this neighborhood commercial district a mecca for fairy door enthusiasts and lovers of public art. They have already created a magical sense of place, and this will continue to build on that," Clark says.

South Pearl Street Association (SPSA), the principal trade association along the corridor, applied for “P.S. You Are Here” funding in the amount of $1,500, but the city, noting community excitement over the project, raised the award to $3,500, making the total funds devoted to this project $7,540.

Councilman Clark, SPSA and others involved are still in the planning phase.

To learn more about the South Pearl Street Fairy Doors, visit spearlstfairydoors.weebly.com. Information on the Imagine 2020 program can be found at artsandvenuesdenver.com/imagine-2020. Information on “P.S. You Are Here” can be found via that link as well.

The Profile will continue to cover this story as it develops.