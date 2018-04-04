Local History, April 2018: High aspirations and low life on South Broadway

The early days of Denver’s public transportation were in the hands of the Circle Railway Company, which operated steam trains in downtown Denver and as far south as Alameda Avenue. According to Millie Van Wyke in The Town of South Denver, part owners Rufus “Potato” Clark and business magnate/developer James Fleming decided that a spur line running down Logan Street—through the heart of their land holdings in what would soon become South Denver—would increase land values for future development. In order to create a destination for the railway, “Potato” Clark donated 70 acres of land along the Platte River between Florida and Jewell avenues for an entertainment park. In time, the fortunes of the park turned out to be mixed. Jewell Park—now Overland Park—was indeed an instant success, but that success was due in part to the park’s trot-racing track.

Fleming and Clark, a zealously reformed drunk, hoped the park would be a squeaky-clean, family-friendly place where, as the Rocky Mountain News proclaimed, folks needn’t worry about “contacting dangerous or intoxicated persons.” But the railway soon brought with it saloons and “disorderly houses” southward along its route. And, it soon became clear that the racetrack needed a beer and betting stand to remain successful.

× Expand Car campers in Overland Park Denver car campers enjoy some peace and quiet at Jewell Park, now Overland Park. Photo courtesy Denver Public Library.

Enter two characters, two of many who followed the railway south: “Big Ed” Chase and “Rowdy Joe” Lowe. Using strong political influences, Chase won and kept the beer and betting concession at Overland racetrack from its opening in 1882 into the 1920s, even after South Denver had prohibited the sale and manufacture of alcohol.

As for “Rowdy Joe” Lowe, his biographer, Joseph Rosa, says Lowe had been chased out of towns all over the West, all the while picking up five wives and many arrests for fighting and murder along the way. In Denver, he opened a disorderly house on the southeast corner of Jewell Avenue and Broadway, a source of constant drunkenness, whoring, gun play and fist fights.

When South Denver was incorporated in 1886, then-Mayor Fleming and treasurer Clark included a prohibition clause for the entire area. But, by some miracle, “Big Ed” Chase was able to continue his beer and betting stand at Overland unimpeded. And, despite non-stop harassment, including high fines and multiple arrests, “Rowdy Joe” Lowe was able to stay put until 1888, when he moved across the line into what is now Englewood, again following the tram line south. There the wildness continued, as virtually weekly newspaper stories attest, until “Rowdy Joe” was finally murdered by Charlie Kimmel in Watrous’ Saloon on Curtis Street in 1899. He was probably 54 years old and is buried in Riverside Cemetery.

By the 1920s Overland Park, its racetrack, golf course and wooded camping grounds had become a popular destination for Denverites looking for a breath of fresh air. As electric trolleys and then cars replaced the old steam railroad, the trip south along tree-shaded Broadway from central Denver and Capitol Hill was in itself a pleasant diversion. Stores, hotels and restaurants replaced the old Wild West saloons, making South Denver more like what Fleming and Clark had envisioned 40 years earlier.