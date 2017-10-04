Local Wildlife: With winter comes bird feeders and window collisions--how to help injured birds

Who can pass up the urge to rescue an injured bird? Those big eyes seem to plead for a helping hand. However, that is not always the best approach, as the bird and even the human, can be put at additional risk. In fact, in Colorado, it is unlawful for an unqualified individual to care for wild animals. However, transportation of wildlife to a rehabilitation facility is permissible. There a few simple steps you can take to increase the bird’s chances of survival.

First, when you happen upon an orphaned, sick or injured bird, it’s best to observe the bird from a safe distance. If the bird struck a window, they may be stunned and will be fine after resting in a quiet, safe spot. If a bird is dragging a wing or blood is visible or they continue to flutter on the ground, they most likely need help. Put a towel or blanket in a box with holes and then place the bird in the box. Cover with a blanket and place in a quiet, dark location, away from pets. Do not attempt to feed or offer the bird water. Check out the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s list of wildlife rehabilitation centers for one close to you.

× Expand An Audubon Society of Greater Denver volunteer shows a Spotted Towhee that has been banded for tracking. Photo by Haines Eason.

We’ve all heard the myth that adult birds will abandon their babies if they smell that humans have touched them. “If I had a dollar for everyone who said they didn't touch the baby bird and left it on the ground because the mother would smell them and abandon the nest, I'd be rich. Both birds and nests can be returned or attached to trees and the parents will keep on feeding them,” one of Colorado’s wildlife rehab vets says.

Prevention is definitely the best cure when it comes to injured birds. The three big dangers to birds, in order of most deadly, are: habitat destruction, window strikes and cats. Billions of birds in the United States die every year as a result of these three dangers. If we can reduce deaths resulting from these causes, birds will have a fighting chance.

A habitat provides the resources that all animals need to survive. If birds lack access to food, water, shelter and space, their populations drop, as is true of all living things. Planting native plants, providing a clean bird bath and supporting open spaces around our city goes a long way in helping our feathered friends.

The second biggest danger to birds are domestic cats. Cats kill between 1.4 and 3.7 billion birds every year in the U.S. alone. Because domestic cats are not native to the U.S., wild birds and small animals haven’t evolved to defend themselves against cats. Keeping cats indoors rather than allowing them to wander freely outdoors can save numerous birds’ lives. The Humane Society has several great suggestions for cat owners on keeping cats happy inside.

The third significant danger to birds is window strikes. It is estimated that between 97 and 196 million birds per year fly into the windows of our homes, our schools, our offices and our stores. Birds see the reflection of trees and plants in our windows and fly directly into them. The solution can be as simple as placing decals or strips of tape on the windows or hanging ribbons, strings or feathers outside in front of the windows. Anything that breaks up the reflection will minimize bird strikes. For more ideas, go to: flap.org/residential_new.php.

In order to learn more about our feathered friends and how to help them, check out the many programs that Audubon Society of Greater Denver offers at: denveraudubon.org.