Local History, February 2018: A glimpse of Denver’s farming past

Long before “farm to table” became a modern dining trend, Denverites could hardly avoid knowing where their food came from. Denver, as the last town before the mountains, was a supply town whose dry goods, vegetables and meats supplied many a young miner in search of riches. Some of our agrarian traditions remain an integral part of Denver’s cultural life—where else can you see a herd of longhorn cattle traipsing through the central business district? Or visit the prize-winning steers in the lobby of the Brown Palace Hotel—a Denver tradition since 1945? But other hallmarks of Denver’s historic farming past have been obscured. Although Denver has long since developed most of its historic farmland, our agricultural roots are still embedded throughout the modern city, if you know where to look.

In 1859, the farmer Rufus Clark came to Colorado with his family and laid claim to 160 acres to the south of Denver. While he planted other crops on his farm, potatoes made him rich. Clark was known as the “Potato King of Colorado”—his obituary in the Denver Post claimed that Clark made $30,000 annually from the sale of his potatoes, which was an enormous sum in the late 19th century. Clark eventually amassed over 20,000 acres of land throughout Colorado. One Denver historian categorized Clark’s early reputation as a man “steeped in sin and prodigious profanity, and the curse of drink.” But in his later years, he found religion.

In 1886, he donated 80 acres of land three miles outside of the city to the University of Denver, with the stipulation that no saloon or bar be allowed to operate near the campus. The university, a Methodist institution, which had been worried about the number of saloons and brothels near their campus at 14th and Arapahoe streets, readily agreed. Other farmers in the area donated an additional 70 acres, and the University Park neighborhood was born. The farmers who donated the land also stipulated that the neighborhood be platted as soon as possible, with 1,000 forest trees planted throughout the neighborhood. Many of these trees still survive today, giving University Park its bucolic feel. But it was Clark, the reformed potato farmer, who laid the groundwork for this lush oasis in the heart of the contemporary city.

Although University Park was developed early on, much of Denver’s farmland survived until the post-war building boom of the 1950s, when developers purchased large tracts of land for new single-family houses. Occasionally, you can still find a single historic farmhouse right next to a row of post-war homes, like the Craftsman bungalow at the corner of South Dahlia Street and Florida Avenue, which once stood amid a field of alfalfa until it was developed into the mid-century modern subdivision of Krisana Park.

Beyond crops such as potatoes, alfalfa and wheat, Denver once boasted a large number of dairies that served thousands of customers throughout the city. One such farm, the Windsor Dairy, was located at Alameda Avenue and South Havana Street and got its start in 1885, when the Platte Land Company sold 480 acres of land along the High Line Canal to hoteliers Bill Bush and Willard Morse. Bush and Morse established the dairy to supply their luxury hotel, the Windsor, at 18th and Larimer streets. Little did they know that the dairy would outlive the hotel, which was demolished in 1959. By 1900, the Windsor Dairy Farm was the most ubiquitous dairy in Denver.In the 1930s, the federal government purchased the northern portion of the farm to create Lowry Airfield. As one of the last dairy farms near central Denver, Windsor stayed in production until 1961. It was then purchased by developers, who created the Windsor Gardens retirement community. Windsor Gardens was the first active retirement community in the state of Colorado. While the community still retains the Windsor name, there is no evidence of the historic dairy operations. However, you can still see the Windsor Dairy creamery at 1855 Blake St., where milk from the farm was processed and delivered to homes across the city.

While some agricultural traditions remain a cultural touchstone, other aspects of Denver’s farming past have been obscured by a century of development. But it was agriculture, not mining, that gave Denver its start, and which continued to have a lasting effect on the development of our city.

Born and raised in Colorado, Becca Dierschow has a degree in history from Lewis & Clark College and a Masters in Building Archaeology from the University of York.