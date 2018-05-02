Local History, May 2018: South Dahlia Lane: A mid-century dream of communal living

Just outside of Denver city limits, tucked away off Dahlia Street, sits South Dahlia Lane. This quiet community, with one lane winding its way around a central village green, started as a co-operative housing experiment by University of Denver professors in 1948. Today, it is home to coveted mid-century modern homes in a quiet enclave that feels far removed from the bustling city. And although the co-op was disbanded in 1989, the community retains its tight knit feeling.

In 1948, professors at DU were living in disused Quonset huts on campus as Denver struggled to build affordable housing after the war. The Quonset huts were a tight 900 square feet — barely large enough to hold growing families. A group of professors, including Byron Johnson, Eugene Sternberg, Eugene Link and Lloyd Saltzman, decided to try something new. They would form a cooperative housing association, pool resources and build a new community from scratch. They had their first meeting in May 1948, and by August of that year, the Mile High Housing Association was formed.

× Expand Dahlia Lane Dahlia Lane mid-century co-op housing sprouted in an alfalfa field. From Undigitized Collection, Denver Public Library.

United by principals of cooperative living, and drawing upon their own professional expertise in business administration, architectural design and economics, this group of families searched throughout Denver to find the perfect plot of land for their grand experiment. By 1950, an alfalfa farm just over the border in Arapahoe county was purchased by the co-op and work was ready to begin. Members of the newly formed Housing Association worked with the Federal Housing Authority to create a mortgage for the co-op — the first of its kind for the FHA. Under the arrangement, the co-op jointly held the mortgage for the entire site, buildings and all. Each individual family then leased their homes on a 99-year term.

In order to save the co-op money, DU architecture professor and founding member of the association, Sternberg, designed the houses of South Dahlia Lane in the mid-century modern style. Basic design details, such as the slab-on-grade foundation, large windows throughout and brick-wall construction were used on all of the houses. Sternberg designed five model houses with different family needs in mind, allowing for extra bedrooms or “flex rooms,” as needed. A hallmark of mid-century modern design, the careful siting of each home on its lot to take full advantage of the landscape, made each home feel unique. Many of these same features can be found in Sternberg’s later development, Arapahoe Acres, which is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

In 1951, families began to move into their homes on South Dahlia Lane. Community-minded living was encouraged in a variety of ways. Front yards weren’t fenced to provide a continuous green vista and encourage children to play. Picnics and barbecues were held on the central green. The co-op also relied on resident labor to complete projects, such as the landscaping of the entire site. Together, the 32 families logged in over 3,000 hours to landscape and beautify the neighborhood. A handwritten newsletter, the South Dahlia Breeze, was started to keep everyone in the loop, and members took turns serving on the board of the association.

× Expand Dahlia Lane The commune on South Dahlia Lane made news in 1952. From Undigitized Collection, Denver Public Library.

By the late 1980s, the association decided to move away from the cooperative model of living. Many families found the co-op to be limiting, and prevented them from selling their homes at market rates. Sternberg called South Dahlia “the beginning of a dream of doing bigger and better things.” The cooperative model, which had allowed 32 families to buy affordable houses together, also meant that those families could not capitalize on the increasing property value of their investment. In 1989, the Mile High Housing Association was officially disbanded, and each family received the warranty deed for their home. The South Dahlia Lane Community was formed to oversee the common areas. The dream of true cooperative living had come to an end, but the neighborhood has not lost its communal feel or mid-century modern character.

If you are interested in learning more about South Dahlia lane, visit buckfifty.org for a firsthand account of growing up on South Dahlia Lane. The Denver Public Library also has an archival collection of documents and articles about the Mile High Housing Association. If you visit the neighborhood, please be respectful of the homeowners’ privacy.

Born and raised in Colorado, Becca Dierschow has a degree in history from Lewis & Clark College and a master’s in Building Archaeology from the University of York.