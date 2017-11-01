Local History, November 2017: Molly Brown House Museum enters new era

In 1970, Denver was a city turned toward the future. The oil and gas industry was booming, the federal government was expanding and city planners were paving the way toward a new, modern city. This development boom often came at the expense of the city’s historic fabric. The scars of the Denver Urban Renewal Authority’s wide-reaching renewal scheme are readily seen in the surface parking lots scattered throughout LoDo, while Capitol Hill, once home to Denver’s elite, saw a dramatic decline in fortune beginning in the post-war era. By 1970, many of the Victorian mansions throughout the neighborhood had been converted into apartments or boarding houses.

× Expand Molly Brown House (as boarding house) View of a decorative terracotta lion on a rusticated stone wall at the former home of J.J. and Margaret Tobin (Molly) Brown at 1340 Pennsylvania St. in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. A decorative ewer is filled with flowers. A sign reads: "Rooms for Rent, Men Only." Photo courtesy Denver Public Library.

One such home was 1340 Pennsylvania, once home to one of Denver’s most famous women, Margaret Brown. By 1970, the home had been used as a boarding house for several years. Its owner, Art Leisenring, knew that the sale of the house would quickly lead to its demise. He worked with neighborhood activists and citizens, city-wide, to save the house. Together, these advocates formed Historic Denver, Inc. and purchased the property in 1971. While the group worked to find a viable plan for the home, they decided to open it to the public. Mrs. Brown was still very much a part of Denver’s recent memory. She had died in 1932 but the hit musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown was released in 1964, just seven years before the house was purchased by Historic Denver. On opening day, over 1300 people toured the residence, with the line stretching around the block. Bolstered by this reception, Historic Denver decided to turn the home into a museum, using the illustrious life of the Browns to tell the story of Colorado’s boom and bust history.

As the Molly Brown House Museum now nears its 50th birthday, it shines as one of the most successful house museums in the country, with over 50,000 guests a year. The key to the museum’s success is its constantly evolving programming, which helps the museum stay relevant, using the lens of history to study present day concerns. As Andrea Malcomb, Director of the Molly Brown House Museum, notes, the history of the house and the organization has “always been an evolution. We didn’t sit back and present the space as a static space.” Since 1970, the museum has slowly returned the house to its original configuration and condition. At first, Malcomb says, board members were operating “somewhat blind,” letting the bones of the house guide them as they peeled back decades of modifications. In 1975, History Colorado unsealed the archival collections of Larry Brown, Margaret’s son, which included images of the home’s interior from 1910.

× Expand Molly Brown House Lion: Today The terracotta lion as it looks today. Photo courtesy the Molly Brown House Museum.

The museum has been in a state of constant refinement ever since. A Historic Structure Assessment kicked off a round of physical restoration in the 1990s. Simultaneously, museum staff turned their attention to Margaret Brown herself. With a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the museum developed a new interpretive guide which examined Margaret’s life in a context wider than Denver, stretching to Colorado and beyond. Exhibits explored how Margaret’s story—her role in the labor and suffragette movements, her time in France during World War I—was intertwined with the emergence of women into the public sphere. Here, Margaret was transformed from a hometown hero into a world-wide phenomenon.

More recently, the museum has tackled the enormous task of broadening the museum’s vision—making it a welcoming space for all, while also making space for all who came before both upstairs and downstairs. In 2013, Historic Denver and the Molly Brown House Museum kicked off the Investing in Action for the Places You Love capital campaign. The goal for this two million dollar campaign was to both increase Historic Denver’s public engagement and to cement the museum’s legacy. This meant restoring the house, creating new education spaces, and interpreting new stories within the museum, while protecting the museum’s collection of artifacts.

× Expand Molly Brown House: Today The Molly Brown House Museum's fully restored facade. Photo courtesy the Molly Brown House Museum.

The largest piece of the organization’s capital campaign was an extensive restoration of the house, which rebuilt the historic front porch, put a new roof on the carriage house, cleaned the masonry, and will soon restore the home’s windows. At the same time, Historic Denver excavated the basement of the museum to create a curator’s workshop and new educational space for school groups. While renovations were ongoing, museum staff uncovered new documentary evidence that showed the original layout of the house. Now, visitors can tour J.J. Brown’s original study and see son Larry’s bedroom on the second floor.

The Molly Brown House Museum has turned their attention back to J.J. Brown, moving his story out of the study and into the spotlight. J.J. Brown was Margaret’s husband and an important figure in Colorado’s mining history in his own right. Margaret was, by all accounts, a phenomenal woman, but her life and opportunities were funded by J.J.’s success. In the museum’s new education space, exhibits will explore the intersection between mining and Colorado’s civic and cultural life, from the earliest European explorers to present-day mining operations. “At the heart of it, Margaret’s story is a mining story,” Malcomb says. “Her life, and all of Colorado, was built on the back of laborers and miners.” These new interpretative spaces re-center the narrative, showing Margaret and the entire Brown family within the context of early Colorado industry.

The Museum has also worked to diversify the narrative above ground. Working with community partners, the museum has restored part of the home’s third story into the original servants’ quarters. Guests now visit these quarters to learn about the many serving staff who “took a chance on Denver,” and worked to ensure that the Brown house ran smoothly. Never before has the museum included these rooms on the tour, but today they pull back the curtain to illustrate the monumental effort it took to keep this glamorous household running.

Along with their commitment to broadening the museum’s access, staff is also dedicated to increasing access for all members of the Denver community. The current round of restoration opens the house to people with mobility issues. An ADA-accessible lift was installed at the rear of the house, which allows people to access the basement and first floor. Currently, the museum is working with focus groups to design visual and audio materials to supplement these tours with information about the second and third floors.

As Malcomb points out, the museum strives to be part of the community, engaging in placemaking and facilitating conversations about Denver’s past and future. Each aspect of the museum’s recent renovation helps broaden our understanding of Denver’s past and shares that knowledge with a wider audience. With the Capital Campaign wrapping up after four years, the grand opening of the new museum spaces is expected in Spring 2018. New tours going into the servant’s quarters are already up and running. Visit mollybrown.org for tour times, prices and to learn about other special events.

Born and raised in Colorado, Becca Dierschow has a degree in history from Lewis & Clark College and a Masters in Building Archaeology from the University of York.