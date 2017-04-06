Local History: Robert S. Roeschlaub and his Denver repertoire

Robert S. Roeschlaub’s father, Michael, was a German-born physician and surgeon who came to the United States with his young family in 1847, ultimately settling in Quincy, Illinois. A little over a decade later, Dr. Roeschlaub, lured by wanderlust, lit out for the Colorado goldfields. When he returned in 1860, he filled his 16-year-old son, Robert, with rough-and-tumble stories of Denver, the frontier outpost and the Clear Creek mining camps.

It was thus that the seed urging Robert to move west was planted early, but germinated slowly throughout his Civil War service (where he made captain before he was mustered out in June 1865). The urge continued to grow during his eight years as an architectural apprentice in Quincy. By 1868, with his professional prospects steadily improving, he married Annie Fisher, daughter of a prominent Quincy department store owner. Soon two little ones, Alice and Charles, arrived.

This lure of the West in Robert’s imagination went beyond the high adventure his father pursued in the Rocky Mountains. The young family man aspired to bring civilization to the now bustling burg of Denver. He saw something that his father never could have imagined in the former tent-and-cabin town—an opportunity ripe for architectural improvement and civic pride. His arrival in the “Queen City of the Plains” with his family in tow, in 1873, was timely—as Denver was on the verge of tremendous growth.

Even though he is considered the Mile High City’s first office-trained architect, his initial commissions were slow to materialize. Undeterred, Robert determinedly pushed his career forward, and by 1875, his success was assured. That was the year he designed the Broadway Elementary School, located on Broadway between 13th and 14th Avenues, now the site of the Colorado Justice Center, which is home to the Colorado State Supreme Court. When the classically designed school was completed, the school board offered Roeschlaub a permanent position as the architect for Arapahoe County’s East Denver public school district—a position he held for the next 15 years.

In 1876, Robert and Annie settled on a lot to buy for a home site on Delaware Street, just south of Colfax Avenue. Roeschlaub designed the house, and over the next 24 years, he saw the entire neighborhood fill with buildings, domiciles and terraces—all of his own design.

Commercial and residential omissions kept coming from all over. In 1884, Robert designed the Emerson School on the newly developing area of Capitol Hill at 14th Avenue and Ogden Street. The site was a commanding one, perched above the city and facing the mountains. According to historian David N. Wetzel, the neo-Tudor-style building’s main hall served as “a court with angled classroom doors that allowed teachers to observe the progress of students from class to class and for the principal to observe the activity of any classroom at a glance.” Today, in a truly fitting historical fashion, the building is home to Historic Denver, Inc. and preservation-related organizations.

Corona School, built in 1889 at 9th Avenue and Corona Street, has been lauded as “the crowning achievement of Roeschlaub’s school architecture.” With its bold entrances beckoning and its towers looming, the structure still dominates the neighborhood. The architect masterfully integrated all the heating, ventilation and lighting systems into the aesthetics of this building. The school’s name was changed in 1929 to thank former teacher and principal, Dora M. Moore, for 35 years of service.

By the time Roeschlaub designed Stevens School at 1140 Columbine St. in 1899—his last public school in Denver—he had a national reputation for school architecture. This neoclassical-style building houses 25 condominiums in Congress Park.

Trinity Methodist Church—built in the modern Gothic style between 1887 and 1888 at 18th Avenue and Broadway—is Roeschlaub’s masterpiece of church architecture. The members of Denver’s oldest Methodist congregation insisted on a first-rate house of worship with an impressive spire to stand out as a landmark to the community at large. The building’s magnificent organ still fills the sanctuary with music.

In 1881, the architect, always mindful of Denver’s rapidly changing landscape and its subsequent threat to the city’s pioneer legacy, joined the board of the State Historical and Natural History Society (later, the Colorado Historical Society, now History Colorado).

Roeschlaub surely must have been pleased when his son Frank entered the architectural firm, joining his father and business associate, Robert K. Fuller. Frank became a full partner in 1902. Several years later, the elder Roeschlaub’s health declined and he retired from the firm in 1913, the same year he and his wife Annie moved to a smaller home at 429 Lafayette St. Within a few years, Frank left the firm and by 1917, Fuller owned the business.

Robert Roeschlaub, once in full retirement, was ordered by his doctor to move to the West Coast. As advised, he and his wife Alice left their beloved Denver for San Diego, California. By 1920, the Robert was blind and growing frail.

When he died in 1923, his architectural plans and drawings lay safely ensconced with his old partner, Robert Fuller. Decades later, Fuller’s son, Ken, joined his father at the firm and became the professional heir of Roeschlaub’s legacy. Just eight years shy of the 100th anniversary marking the founding of Roeschlaub’s firm in Denver, Ken Fuller donated all Roeschlaub’s materials to the Colorado Historical Society, the organization on whose board the architect had so proudly served. Ken Fuller’s foresight guaranteed the preservation of one firm’s remarkable architectural legacy of the emerging West in the 19th Century.