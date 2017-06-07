Local markets, local artist, local-first design

Spring’s pretty much sprung, and with its flowers and fairer temps comes farmers markets. Denver’s lucky to have some great markets featuring crafts and fresh produce from all over the region, state and beyond, and whether one goes for a burrito and coffee or to fill their sack with veggies, there’s something for everyone.

But, just what is it that makes the markets so alluring? Vendor variety certainly, and each booth is almost always decked out with alluring wares and signage, but what about those posters and advertisements we see as the season approaches? A good farmers market certainly requires a good folksy poster, and that requires a talented artist.

Maybe you’ve seen this rooster recently? It’s the inspiration of Alison Cox of Alison Cox Design, the designer of the rooster and posters for South Pearl Street and Highlands Square Farmers Markets. Alison has also designed product labels and the South Platt River Fest logos.

When asked what sets her work apart, Alison says, surprisingly, text. “It is my attention to typography, especially type layout. Not glamorous, maybe, but it is the part that nobody notices unless it is wrong. It can be the indescribable element that makes some pieces look more elevated, though nobody can pinpoint why.”

Denver Metro Media engaged Alison to design its logo and couldn’t be happier with the results. If you’re in the market for a logo or design and are a local-first

person, we encour-age you to give her a try. Visit alisoncoxdesign.com.