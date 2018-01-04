Fresh Local Taps, January 2018: Chain Reaction Brewing Company, Devil's Head Distillery, Platt Park Brewing Co. Vine Street Pub & Brewery

Each month The Profile will be rounding up for our readers local taps we feel are sure to please. Drink local! Info provided by the brewhouses featured. Want your tap here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Chain Reaction Brewing Company (902 S. Lipan St.)

Chain Reaction Brewing Black IPA is perfect for this Colorado winter season. The brew's beautiful, dark, rich roasty flavors come from the use of chocolate wheat malts combined with English caramel malts. Top that off with a hearty dosing of earthy, citrus hops and delicate additions of star anise and orange peel and this brew is made to be one of the most flavorful you've ever had.

Devil’s Head Distillery (3296 S. Acoma St.)

Colorado's only aquavit—a caraway-dominant, traditional Scandinavian spirit—is distilled with seven botanicals that unite to create a refreshingly savory spirit that mixes well in almost anything. Try our limited release barrel-aged aquavit that beautifully pairs the herbal flavors with a rich oakiness.

Platt Park Brewing Co. (1875 S. Pearl St.)

BlackBerry Berliner Weisse is a top-fermented, wheat beer made with both traditional warm-fermenting yeasts and lactobacillus culture. The taste is refreshing, tart, sour and has a blackberry sharpness with almost no hop bitterness. The color is, as imagined, a deep purple and pink haze, caused by the massive amount of blackberries used. Finally, we must point out the favorable ABV percentage of 4.1, a guilt-free excuse to order one more round!

Vine Street Pub & Brewery (1700 Vine St.)

Naughty Noël is a spiced Belgian-style holiday ale (7.5 percent ABV) that is medium-bodied with malt flavors of biscuit and caramel complemented by aromas reminiscent of dried fruits (apricot/peach/plum) imparted by the Belgian yeast fermentation. Fresh and candied ginger, green cardamom pods and coriander seed are added impart an unmistakable holiday spice and aroma.