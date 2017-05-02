Gardening, May 2017: Micro-gardening to maximize space

Gardening in small areas—such as apartment balconies or the one sunny window in your apartment—can seem daunting if you’ve never done any form of micro-gardening. But even if you’re living with limited opportunities for gardening, you have options!

My personal go-to for limited spaces (and year-round option for quick and inexpensive fresh vegetables) is sprouting seeds in a jar. I was recently given a sprouting jar by one of my housemates, but you can also use cheesecloth or clean nylon to drain water from the seeds, which is what I’ve used off and on for years. You’ll want to do a bit of quick research to find out how the seeds you’re using prefer to be sprouted (i.e. mung beans you rinse twice a day, and let the magic happen).

If you have a sunny window, you can sprout a variety of herbs in jars. To make sure the jars provide drainage for the soil, place a handful of pebbles, glass baubles, or even some plastic toys children in your life have outgrown, at the bottom of a medium-sized jar (wide mouth jars work well, if you have them). Add some pre-dampened potting soil on top of the pebbles.

Pre-dampening the soil keeps seeds from sinking down as soon as you water. Plant the herb seeds according to package instructions, and then either sprinkle a little more soil on top, or gently tamp it down. You want to ensure good seed-to-soil contact. Use a spray bottle to gently moisten the soil (and to keep it damp). You can label the jars using chalkboard paint, tape, or seed markers, which can be made a variety of creative ways with things you probably already have at home.

Garlic, if you want it for greens—which are delightful as a garnish—can also be grown indoors. You can plant a clove that is starting to sprout and within days have plenty of greens to trim. It just wants moist soil and a sunny(ish) window. You will need to keep replanting cloves if you decide you like the greens and want to continue using them—once the greens have grown, you’ll have depleted the stored energy in the clove. You can also use cloves that aren’t sprouting if you’ve got a bit more patience. If you’re looking for bulbs, you’ll probably be disappointed. Garlic, like other bulbs, needs a cold spell to form the head.

Potatoes can be a nearly perfect container plant, if you’ve got some spare soil and some patience (and especially if you’re okay with baby potatoes, since potatoes would really prefer a lot of room to grow). Potatoes work well inside, if necessary, but can do especially well on balconies or other limited places. You’ll place a little bit of pre-dampened soil at the bottom of your container. Then, you’ll place a few chunks of potatoes (with a couple of eyes on each chunk) at the bottom of the container and cover it with a bit more soil. Whenever you see greens appear, add a bit more soil, making sure to keep the plants moist, until you reach the top of the container.

You can harvest the potatoes by digging around in the container and pulling out the ones that are large enough for your meal, which prolongs how long your plant lives—or you can simply wait until you reach the top of the container, let the greens begin to flower and dump out all your potatoes. By planting potatoes in containers, you can easily try a variety of potatoes. Possible containers for potatoes range from medium-sized pots to five gallon buckets to storage tubs to tires—and many other types of containers.

Salad greens also work well in small spaces. Last year, a friend experimented with growing microgreens on a cookie sheet. I periodically grow arugula or a “spicy Asian greens” mix from an heirloom seed company in pots, harvesting the greens when they are still fairly young. If you’ve got a bit more space (and want to do some light assembly), you can build a garden using a heat-treated pallet (which are available for free if you’re willing to look around Denver a bit), some landscaping fabric, and some potting soil, and grow lettuces and other greens in a vertical garden.

So, even if you live in an apartment, a housing unit with a shared yard, or just have limited gardening space, you have options for gardening.

Liz Clift has led youth gardening courses, volunteered on a Catholic Worker farm, helped begin a community garden, and currently works at a restoration ecology firm. She has written for the Southern Poverty Law Center, literary journals and websites.