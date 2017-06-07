Local History, June 2017: PrideFest celebrates 41 years, ¡Viva La Vida!

The month of June kicks off a summer of annual festivals in Denver. The People’s Fair, the Chalk Art Festival, and Denver PrideFest all encourage Coloradans to get outside and enjoy the warm days and cool nights. While many of these festivals have a long history in Denver, PrideFest is a popular event that has its roots in the early push for gay rights across the nation.

The history of Denver’s queer community dates back to the city’s founding days. In 1889, newspapers reported the elopement of Clara Dietrich and Ora Chatfield with breathless prose—a story so unusual that it reached as far as Brisbane, Australia. However, Denver’s gay community remained largely underground until well into the 20th century. It wasn’t until 1939 that Denver’s first gay bar, The Pit, opened on 17th Street. Yet, as the name suggests, the community remained largely underground until well into the 1960s. Local activist Gerald Gerash described gay Denverites “liv[ing] underground—in a gay world, entirely separate from the straight world... We preferred that—for our own survival.”

× Expand L-R, James Schweigert Leland Derryberry, and Jefferey Adams, all with "Harmony A Colorado Chorale" carry a giant Gay Pride flag down Colfax Avenue and past the State Capitol during the 30th annual PrideFest Parade and rally in Denver Sunday June 26, 2005. Photo courtesy Denver Public Library, RMN Archives; Dennis Schroeder photographer.

Amidst a growing national movement agitating for gay rights—sparked in part by the Stonewall Riots of June 28th, 1969—Denver faced a changing political and social landscape. In 1971, Colorado decriminalized sodomy while simultaneously instituting a public decency law that prohibited public acts of affection between same-sex couples.

In February 1973, 24 men were arrested by Denver Police in Civic Center Park as part of an on-going sting operation targeting gay men. This incident galvanized Denver’s nascent gay rights community, who organized to protest the arrests. In October 1973, City Council met to review all of Denver’s criminal laws. Over 250 members of the queer community attended the meeting, protesting the laws that made homosexuality a crime. This highly visible protest was a risk—people could lose their jobs, their homes and their families. But the gamble paid off and City Council repealed four anti-gay policies. Simultaneously, The Gay Coalition of Denver filed a lawsuit against the police for their ongoing harassment of the queer community. In 1974, a judge ordered Denver Police to halt their arrests of gays and lesbians who showed public affection towards their partners. These two victories solidified Denver’s reputation at the forefront of the national fight for gay rights.

The Gay Coalition of Denver used a strategy of “complete openness” to advance their agenda, an agenda which held gay rights in the public eye while humanizing the cause. To that end, the Coalition held a “gay-in” at Cheesman Park in 1974 with a turnout of 50 people. 1975 saw 250 people at the same event, which included an unsanctioned march from Cheesman Park to the Capitol building. Finally, in 1976, organizers from the Tobie Foundation secured a permit for a parade on June 25th.

The Tobie Foundation was the Denver drag community’s professional organization, headed at the time by drag performer Christie Layne. In later interviews, Layne explained that the Tobie Foundation wanted Denver to join with cities from around the country to celebrate their pride. However, Denver’s first official Pride Parade was almost canceled. When Layne originally applied for the permit, she wrote that it was a march for civil rights. It soon came out that the event was, in fact, a march for gay rights. The City Manager did not approve and told Layne that the City wouldn’t issue a permit to her organization. It was only through local press coverage and behind-the-scenes agitation that the march was allowed to move forward, provided, of course, that Layne “steer[ed] clear of making any more bold statements” to the press.

In the weeks before the inaugural Gay Pride Week, the editor of Out Front called on Colorado’s queer community to come out in force for the main event to show to the world the community was ready to demand equal rights for all, regardless of orientation. The Pride Parade served as both a celebration of gay pride but also a challenge to those who would discriminate against the community. From day one, Pride in Denver has balanced flamboyance and defiance.

The first official Pride Parade instituted many traditions that remain hallmarks of the parade today. A police motorcade escorted participants along the parade route, while the Free Spirit Motorcycle Club collected donations for the event. Drag shows were held throughout the week to benefit groups like the Gay Community Services Center and the Colorado Springs Gay Relief Fund. The tone of the event shifted over the years, becoming more militant through the late 1970s, melancholy during the AIDS crisis and gradually more jovial through the 2000s. 2016’s festival drew over 380,000 people, gathering in response to the horrific shooting two weeks earlier at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. This time, the atmosphere was one of mourning, defiance, and celebration. Through the years, PrideFest has remained a cultural touchstone for a community too often consigned to the closet.

× Expand (Right waving flag) Amy Thornton waves a gay pride flag as she cheers on parade participants at the 30th annual PrideFest Parade and rally in Denver Sunday June 26, 2005. Photo courtesy Denver Public Library, RMN Archives; Dennis Schroeder photographer.

For decades, Denver’s gay culture existed in intangible spaces—tucked away in the corners of the city, out of sight. Little remains of the city’s earliest gay spaces, but PrideFest remains and grows stronger every year as a reminder of the triumphs and struggles of the community. This year, Denver PrideFest will be held June 17 and 18. The theme is ¡Viva La Vida!—Live Your Life! The two-day festival is free to attend and the parade will be on Sunday, June 18, starting at 9:30a.m. in Cheesman Park. Proceeds from the event will benefit the GLBT Community Center of Colorado.

A Denver native, Becca Dierschow is the Preservation and Research Coordinator at Historic Denver. She has a degree in history from Lewis & Clark College and a Masters in Building Archaeology from the University of York. If you’d like to learn more about the history of Denver’s PrideFest, be sure to check out Aaron Marcus’s fantastic article in the May/June 2011 issue of Colorado Heritage magazine, available online at glbtcolorado.org.