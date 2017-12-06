The Profile's December 2017's cheap and free holiday fun...

With the changing of the seasons comes the changing of our routines. Colder weather and shorter days are an opportunity to slow down and enjoy the things most precious to us—friends, family and the unique features of our Front Range home. Make the most out of this cheerful season by indulging in some of Denver’s most treasured traditions.

We recommend starting your holiday season with the annual Blossoms of Lights at Denver Botanic Gardens on display every evening through the New Year. Stroll through night-time gardens transformed into a winter wonderland, replete with an interactive LED soundscape. Events are nightly until 9:00p.m. and tickets are $14.

This month also provides many opportunities to enjoy our plethora of talented theatre companies. Of course, you can take in the annual performances of The Nutcracker (brought to you by Colorado ballet) and A Christmas Carol (at the Denver Theatre), but we also recommend the family-friendly A Year of Frog and Toad at the Arvada Center for the Performing Arts. The company is providing several show dates to accommodate families with special needs, including an ASL interpreted performance and shows for those with sensory processing disorders. Tickets are $13 and the center is easily accessible via light rail.

If you do skip over to Arvada, celebrate Lagniappe (lawn-yahp) on Dec. 5, with their locally owned merchants staying open late. The Arvada Chorale performs at 5:30p.m. and the event includes a tree lighting ceremony, carriage rides and visits with Santa at the library. With dozens of unique and local merchants in this (and other metro neighborhoods), there’s no reason to shop at big box stores this holiday season.

Speaking of local markets, we encourage you to expand your holiday repertoire with some handmade goods. The Denver Handmade Homemade (HAHO) Market is Dec. 9 and 10 at 970 Yuma St. And, don’t miss the Witch Collective Market, with several dates this month, including night markets Dec. 13, 14 and 15 at Boxcar Gallery. The local makers of the Witch Collective donate 10 percent of all proceeds to local grassroots organizations; this month’s beneficiaries are VORP Healing Fund and the Transformative Freedom Fund.

× Expand Colorado Ballet production of the Nutcracker Francisco Estevez and Artists of the Colorado Ballet in the 2016 production of The Nutracker. Courtesy photo by Mike Watson.

If ice skating is your thing, there are two main holiday rinks open now: the rink at Skyline Park in Downtown Denver and the rink at Belmar in Lakewood. Both feature skate rentals and inexpensive skating, but we strongly encourage you to participate in the Ugly Sweater Skate Night at Belmar on Dec. 15 from 4:00p.m.-10:00p.m. Skating is half-price and this gives you ample opportunity to show off your delightfully ugly sweaters with those who will appreciate them.

December is a great month to start or strengthen your own crafting skills. Denver Public Library hosts Ford-Warren Crafters twice weekly at 2825 High St. Join other crafters of all levels for knitting, quilting, crocheting, cross stitch and other crafting interests. Bring your own project and ensure children are accompanied by an adult.

Share in the generosity of this season by attending a variety of community events. Congregation Rodef Shalom is hosting the second candle of Chanukah with Candle Lighting, Hot Soup & Latkes, Cookie Decorating and Music with Cantor Saul. This celebration is Dec. 13 from 5:30p.m. to 7:30p.m. and is open to the entire community. Just $10 per person or $25 per family. All are encouraged to bring donations of peanut butter and jelly (preferably kosher) that teens can use for a social action project making sandwiches for the homeless.

Church in the City is hosting their annual Community Holiday Meal in David’s Tent of Church in the City-Beth Abraham on Dec. 9 at 2:00p.m. All are welcome to attend this event at 1580 Gaylord St.

× Expand Church in the City "Morning Manna" participants, left, and volunteers, right, at Church in the City. Church in the City's annual Community Holiday Meal is Dec. 9. Photo by Haines Eason.

And if you grow weary of all this holiday-themed cheer, don’t worry. There are plenty of great events to keep you busy, sans more holiday jingles. Grandma’s House brewery has regular events that you should check out this month, including a Mario Kart tourney on Dec. 6 and weekly craft nights each Monday. Bring your knitting and enjoy some uber local craft beer at 1710 S. Broadway. Make your reservations now for a Harry Potter High Tea at Capital Tea, taking place Dec. 31 with Luna Lovegood's Pudding, some Exploding Bon Bons and of course, Rock Cakes.