WEB ONLY: Don't let the record fool you—South High Rebels football stays upbeat, focused under new coach

Denver South High School's football team has made big waves in recent seasons: an 11-1 2016 record with playoff appearance, ending in a 7th place state division finish; an 8-4 record in 2015, also culminating in a 7th place state division ranking; an 8-3 record in 2014 with a 9th place division ranking. This year, with the team presently at 2-4 and a divisional ranking of 30th, you might think there would be cause for concern. You would be wrong.

Practices are decidedly upbeat and spirit remains high, with music coming from the sideline and players laughing and supporting each other. Speaking to his predecessor, Coach Gabe Lindsay, and the tone of practices in years prior and now, New Coach Ryan Marini says the focus is to raise the energy while keeping the physicality at a high level.

“Coach Lindsay was about the physicality of the game, and that’s something we definitely want to continue," Marini says. "We were the most physical team in the state, and we want to continue that, but we wanted to add a little more upbeat tempo to practice. Coach Lindsay also brought energy to practice, but we wanted to see if we could take it to the next level.”

New coaches' toughest challenges always come in the first games of an opening season, and South was tested early by Boulder and Mesa Ridge, losing both contests by only a combined 5 points. The Boulder contest especially was one where South had the advantage but left the door open to the Panthers, who capitalized.

Speaking generally to what the Rebels need to work on, Marini cites timing.

"Our current starters got a lot of JV time, but for many of our kids, these are their first varsity games. We only had three returning starters, so it's a matter of jelling, of getting the timing down. That started to happen in the second half [against Boulder], it took a half to find ourselves."

Marini remains optimistic and focuses on the day to day. In order to keep things both physical and upbeat, Marini, also a Denver Public Schools classroom teacher of sixteen years, keeps things moving with regular changes in drills.

“Not to sound like the old guy, but kids today, they have a short attention span. So, we try to switch up," he says. "We don’t do anything for more than 25, 30 minutes, hopefully less than that, keep the kids thinking, keep things from getting stale.”

South High football players Denver South High football players line up to practice an offensive set. Photo by Haines Eason.

Aside from upping the temp and keeping things moving, Marini and his staff have their eye on their players' off-the-field lives. Community service is a big component this year, and the Rebels have already this season and summer participated in four community service events, mostly with local seniors-focused nonprofit A Little Help.

“My mark, my focus is in the hallways. Off the field. My staff and I decided in May we want our kids to be great everywhere. Our motto is ‘play for something bigger,’" Marini says. "This isn’t just about football—[I want them to] walk out of this program in four years and they’re a better kid, better family member, better human being, period. Some of these kids have tough lives, but I’m trying to help them to see their lives might not seem so bad if they can focus on someone else.”

Speaking to himself and his own path, Marini, himself a former college football player at Wartberg College where he played strong safety, says it's always been a dream of his to be a DPS head coach. He had coached outside the district for years, but this year, his chance finally came.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to coach in DPS, and I love what we can do for kids, but I also love what these kids teach me. I’m not hear to save any kid, I’m here to learn as much from them as they learn from me.”

Marini's care and enthusiasm are everywhere evident, and perhaps the team is indeed jelling. The Rebels put up big points over Colorado Springs' Palmer High, winning 56-12. That said, the week after they faced a tough, undefeated Fruita Monument team and lost 43-15. Up next: 1-5 George Washington on the 13th and 2-4 Wheat Ridge on the 20th. Both could make for good Rebel opportunities to return to .500.