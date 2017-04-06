WWII veterans remember their dark time in history

By Bianca Rinaldi

When these veterans were my age, going to school, planning their futures, enjoying their teenage years, a war was raging all around the world. It dropped in their laps at the same time they should have been getting ready for midterms in school, or Christmas with their families. It was my honor and privilege to sit down with a few of these veterans as they recalled that fateful day in December 1941, and their lives from that moment forward.

Earl Lammers, Meinert Bosch and Elaine Westblade all sat down with me at the Clermont Park Retirement Community one Friday afternoon, just to have a conversation about the good ol’ days, as well as the days of the present. Each had a unique and beautiful story to tell, and a perspective to share about the world we live in today.

Earl Lammers.

Meinert Bosch. Photos by Sara Hertwig.

Earl Lammers was drafted into the military in 1942. Initially, he was declared 4F, meaning he was physically unfit to serve, due to a double hernia. He immediately went out and had surgery, and four months later, was accepted and sent to training. He served from 1943-1945 in Italy, loading and maintaining artillery and backing up the 10th Mountain Division. Meinert Bosch served his time from 1942-1946 in an anti-aircraft battalion after he was drafted, and was then sent to Europe after training. His battalion was, as Bosch put it, “ Technically back-up troops, not exactly the front line, but close enough. We would follow behind the allies and do what needed to be done.” Bosch was also a graduate of South High school, where Elaine Westblade was a civilian student at the time, and eventually graduated in 1943. She had a boyfriend drafted into the war in the Rainbow Division in Europe. His division was one that freed remaining prisoners in the Dachau concentration camp.

I asked Bosch and Lammers about their military service, and if what it meant to serve in the military for them still held true today. Lammers described it as, “Devotion to our country. We had a responsibility. The change today I think is that the feeling of responsibility is gone, or at least less than we had. Our concern also was freedom, because if you don’t have freedom, you have a dictatorship.” This was a sentiment Bosch agreed with. Freedom was something both remembered very well as being the most important thing they fought for. Its importance and meaning are best explained by a story Bosch recalled, and said he will never forget. “Freedom, in my opinion, is the same today as it was 70 years ago. It’s the same principle. We were in this little town in Belgium, and one of our COs had already released refugees from a refugee camp. We were occupying an abandoned duplex at this time. I was outside, when an old gentleman walked up to me, and I knew he wanted to talk. He said, “In my lifetime, I have lived under four sovereignties. Now you are here, and we will do what you want, but there are only two things we want: a simple house to call our own, and the freedom to come and go as we please.”

This lead to an interesting discussion on the current political climate, and politics today, versus politics then. The same conclusion was made by all: politics has always been about power and money, when it is really supposed to be about the people. Sometimes those in power forget who they are really working for. Perhaps this is why wars are started and brave men like Bosch and Lammers put their lives on hold to serve. That being said, there are many misconceptions about the epic war fought nearly 75 years ago, things that today are too important to be forgotten. When asked what they wished people understood more about the war, the consensus was the same for all three: the Holocaust.

“There are a lot of people who don’t understand about the Holocaust,” Lammers said, while expressing his concern over whether it was even taught in schools after the war. “I visited Auschwitz a few years ago, and it’s something to behold.” As a current student, I am pleased to say I am in a whole class dedicated to the Holocaust, understanding how it happened, and why it should never have had to happen. As Bosch also pointed out “To understand the war, you have to understand what Nazism is and was. It’s enough to get anyone who would never fight to do anything to conquer Nazism.” Westblade wholeheartedly agrees. She, too, visited the Dachau concentration camp site and recalls the newsreels they would show of footage from the liberation of the camps.

Talking about this atrocity lead to the sensitive topic of our own mistake here at home, with the implementation of internment camps for Japanese Americans following Pearl Harbor. When asked if it was justified back then, all three strongly agreed that it was not. “I think that’s a very sad moment in our history,” stated Bosch. “They took people who should not have been there, citizens and supporters of the U.S., who did not need to be in those camps.” With just as strong of an opinion, they all agreed that today, if we were ever in a situation like that, we would never let it happen.

This country has seen a lot of change since men like Lammers and Bosch fought for its ideals, and civilians like Westblade stood behind them with their full support, but it is interesting to note what has stayed consistent. For Bosch, it’s American principles. “There’s an effort sometimes to change history, and you can’ t. Our principles have stayed our principles.” Lammers feels that it’s our democracy that the U.S. is so well-known for, and Westblade would agree.

Many thanks to these three amazing people for their time, and the stories they were willing to share, as well as their service and sacrifice. Next time you think about freedom, remember those who, even at my age, put everything on hold to protect it; something just as important now as it was in 1941.

Bianca Rinaldi is a senior at South High School. Lammers and Bosch were among a group of World War II veterans who visited South High School in March.