Cherry Creek South Drive soon to receive pedestrian, bike improvements

Starting on or around May 1, folks traveling along Cherry Creek South Drive between University and Colorado Boulevards will encounter some major construction activity. Previous improvements to the sections from Colorado Boulevard west and University Boulevard east left a section in the middle unimproved. So, in this final phase, the middle section—from approximately the alignment of Cedar Avenue (3000 East) to just east of Alameda Avenue—will finally get some overdue TLC. Among other improvements, new concrete paving will replace the crumbling asphalt; and 34 new parking spaces and new landscaping will be added along the north side of the drive.

But more importantly to Denver’s many runners, walkers, and bikers, Denver Public Works (DPW) promises to complete the sidewalks along Cherry Creek on the north side of the drive. The whole project will be consistent with the already completed sections on the Colorado and University Boulevard ends.

Heather Burke, Communications Specialist with DPW, says that new traffic signals and crosswalks will be installed at the intersection of Cherry Creek South Drive’s intersection with Alameda Avenue. The Steele Street crossing will be made more visible, with the addition of fresh striping, an upgraded crosswalk and a flashing “pedestrian crossing” sign.

Burke also says the small pedestrian island just west of Steele Street will be widened, and another median—painted—will be added east of Steele.

Still, neighbors had some questions at a community meeting held March 29 at the Portico Condominiums. Neighbors noted that in the past, the landscaping has been problematic. Currently, it consists almost entirely of weeds and weed trees, choking the path and the creek. Burke says DPW plans to plant new trees along the creek, and bushes around the widened pedestrian island, west of Steele Street. Still, neighbors want to know if the new landscaping will be maintained properly.

While the pavement and access points will be improved, no new traffic lanes will be added, according to DPW’s notes from the same meeting.

That aspect of the proposed improvements don’t thrill everyone. Barry Zieg of Denver Neighborhood Association, Inc., a pro-development organization near the construction area, considers the improvements to unfairly favor pedestrians and bicyclists over motorists. “It appears to us that Denver is trying to impede traffic in order to enhance the pedestrian and bicycle experience ... [which] is a peculiarly anti-elderly campaign,” he says, noting that many older people simply cannot conduct day-to-day business on foot or by bicycle. “Generally speaking, traffic is going to increase until people stop moving to Denver. Having said that, Denver is so attractive that I don’t think there’s any way people are going to stop moving here.” He has high praise for DPW, but thinks there are more important projects, such as improving Quebec Street to take some of the pressure off increasingly gridlocked Colorado Boulevard.

Burke estimates that construction will last for about a year. During that time, residents within the construction zone will still be able to take Cherry Creek South Drive east to Alameda and west to University. East of Alameda, both directions will remain open. Neither Burke nor Barry Zieg believe that Cedar Avenue will become a convenient neighborhood cut-through route, since Alameda would be much faster.

District 10 City Councilman Wayne New (wayne.new@denvergov.org) is working with Burke to provide updates and field concerns for residents near the construction area. Councilman New will also be holding another community meeting on May 23, but the venue hadn’t been announced as of press time.