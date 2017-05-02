Collaboration brings parking changes on South Pearl Street

Conflicts between restaurant employees and residents over parking in the South Pearl Street neighborhood are being resolved by a new parking management plan for the area. The plan’s rollout began in early March and was completed in early April.

According to the city’s Senior Parking Operations Planner, Scott Burton, South Pearl merchants, the Platt Park People’s Association and neighborhood residents met to work on the plan for about 18 months. “The resident’s concerns were mainly with employee parking for the Sushi Den,” Burton said.

Mortgage West’s Mark Gill, representing the South Pearl Street Association, said people thought restaurant employees were shutting out restaurant and shop patrons by parking in prime spots. “Most restaurants are pretty conscientious about that, but that was the perception.”

The plan’s biggest change modifies two-hour limits in the commercial area. They have moved from 8:00a.m.-6:00p.m., with Saturdays, Sundays and holidays excepted, to 12:00-8:00p.m., with only Sundays and holidays excepted, reflecting heaviest-use times, allowing for more turnover and giving retail and restaurant clientele better parking opportunities. “Patrons coming in will be able to get the whole Pearl Street experience—dinner, dessert and coffee, but employees will have to be a bit more careful about where they park,” Gill said.

In addition, two-hour limits have been expanded to nearby streets, lightening the impact on residents living in neighborhoods adjacent to the commercial area. These limits also cover 12-8:00p.m., with Sunday and holiday exceptions. Residents on the affected blocks were invited to apply for Residential Parking Permits (RPPs) that exempt their vehicles from the limits.

Some two-hour parking limits are gone in areas where a review showed there isn’t demand. The existing RPPs in these areas are no longer valid. “No Parking” signs have been installed on Pennsylvania Avenue between Arkansas and Florida avenues because the street was too narrow for both traffic and two-side parking. There are also new 30-minute parking restrictions in the 1800 block of South Pearl Street to accommodate short-term business for merchants and restaurants.

“Everybody had to give a little,” Gill said. “It’s a tradeoff, living in a great, vibrant neighborhood… About three years ago, Mayor Hancock came and talked to us and he said that the opposite of a parking problem in a business area is boarded-up buildings.” The map explaining all the changes is at parksmartdenver.com.http://www.parksmartdenver.com