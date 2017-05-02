Denver home tours grow along with the city’s population

The Denver “home tour movement” has grown in the last several years. There have always been tours in neighborhoods like Wash Park and Park Hill, but recently Uptown, Baker and Virginia Village are just a couple of the neighborhoods that have started their own domicile displays. It seems that as the city becomes more gentrified and populated, the interest in its historical buildings has magnified as well.

Washington Park Home Tour

Now in it’s 19th year, the Wash Park Home Tour will be held Saturday, May 13 from 10:00a.m.-4p.m. There will be five different residences on the route and proceeds go to Steele Elementary School and the Homeless Education Network. Tickets are $20 (or $25 day of the tour) and can be purchased at Steele Elementary (320 S. Marion Pkwy) or at steelepta.org/home-tour.

Historic Denver Walking Tours

Historic Denver offers monthly walking tours of Capitol Hill weekdays (Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30a.m.) and weekends (Saturday at 10:30a.m. and Sunday at 1:30p.m. You can learn “how this once dusty and desolate land became home to the movers and shakers of Denver.” Tours include stories of the founding and growth of Capitol Hill and the architects involved, in addition to the diverse architectural styles of the neighborhood, ranging from Victorian to Art Deco. The tour starts and ends at the Molly Brown House (1340 Pennsylvania St.), lasts approximately 90 minutes and covers about 1.2 miles. You can meet your tour docent in front of the Molly Brown House by the Denver Story Trek sign. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at historicdenver.org.

Uptown on the Hill Walking Tours

Uptown on the Hill continues its series of walking tours that they began last year, with the second annual Sanborn Fire Insurance maps tours. The purpose of these excursions is to “provide a social, cultural and architectural history of the neighborhood to interested residents and to initiate conversations about Uptown’s past, present and future.” The guidebooks (available for download at uptowndenver.org) present maps of 17th Avenue from 1890 to 1951 and include historic images of 17th from each period that are provided by DPL’s Western History Collection. The Sanborn Fire Insurance maps have been organized by period—beginning with 1890-1893—and move from west to east, beginning with the intersection of Broadway and 17th Avenue and concluding with the crossroads of York Street and 17th Avenue. The maps provide depictions of lot block sizes and layouts, setbacks, building massing, materials and land use. A comparison of a particular block or intersection through the various periods allows an identification of potential historic solutions to contemporary issues, and also provides a demonstration of the cyclical nature of history. Tour times and dates for this year were not yet available at press time, but check uptowndenver.org for updates.

Four Mile Historic Park Tours

Although not officially a home tour, per se, Four Mile Historic Park is one place that Denverites might not be familiar with, but should be if they’re interested in the city’s history. Located right on Cherry Creek, between Denver and Glendale, Four Mile is Denver’s oldest structure, after being constructed in 1859. The Four Mile House was the last stop coming west to Denver along the Cherokee Trail. It was a place for travelers to wash off the trail dust, have a drink of water, eat a home-cooked meal and/or spend the night before heading into Denver. The remaining 12-acres of a once 600+ acre farm were preserved from urban development in the 1970s. Visitors are welcome April-September from 12:00-4:00p.m. on Wednesdays-Friday, and 10:00a.m.-4:00p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Park is also open Wednesday-Sunday from 12:00-4:00p.m., October-March. Adults (18-64) are $5, Seniors and Military are $4 and Youth (7-17) are $3. Six and under are free. Go to fourmilepark.org for more information, including guided tour times.

Virginia Village Home Tours

The newest tour on this list is located in Virginia Village, where seven “mid-mod homes” will be on display Sunday, July 16. The Virginia Village/Ellis Community Association (VVECA), along with homeowners of Mid Century Modern (MCM) homes in the Virginia Village neighborhood, are hosting a tour that includes “a lovingly preserved gem,” “sensitive remodels” and a newly-built home inspired by MCM architecture. Proceeds from the tour will go to Ellis Elementary School and VVECA. The self-guided tour is walkable and starts at Ellis (1651 S. Dahlia St.), with homes located within the boundaries of East Florida and Louisiana Avenues and between South Dahlia and South Glencoe Streets. The tour is expected to take 60-90 minutes and they go from 11:00a.m.-3:00p.m. Tickets purchased ahead of the event are $25 and $30 onsite. Go to eventbrite.com and search "Virginia Village" to purchase tickets.