Group breaks from Overland Park Neighborhood Association, forms new RNO

Overland Park residents have been split by the looming prospect of a large, multi-day music festival, and a handful of residents living close to Overland Golf Course have decided to go their own way, forming NOON, or Neighbors of Overland North, effective July 4.

“[The date] seemed symbolic,” says Helene Orr, NOON co-organizer and longtime community resident. Orr and her partner Joanne Weiss are also leaders of an Overland group opposed to the Overland Music Festival, a proposed multi-day festival under discussion now at the City Council level. A vote on the festival’s contract could happen within the week.

“We have to have information we can rely on in a timely fashion, and we feel the only way we can know about things that affect our neighborhood is if we are getting that information directly. I do know the OPNA president was informed about the festival in October, and we were informed in December. I think that says it all.”

Orr did not say expressly the split from OPNA was the result of how news of and discussion around the Overland Music Festival were disseminated and facilitated, but she did say she felt the city’s and her RNO’s information-sharing efforts were not transparent and that was a leading factor in her and others’ decision to depart.

“We have to have information we can rely on in a timely fashion, and we feel the only way we can know about things that affect our neighborhood is if we are getting that information directly,” she says. “I do know the OPNA president was informed about the festival in October, and we were informed in December. I think that says it all.”

Orr and Weiss say they had the idea for starting a new RNO in March after the city’s public outreach effort wound down. Now, they say they can count 12 to 15 members. They report there has been no official contact yet between NOON and OPNA, but they recognize a parlay needs to occur. “It will happen because it needs to happen, some of it related to the festival,” Orr says.

When asked what is first on the agenda, Weiss says NOON hasn’t solidified anything as of yet. “We’re challenged by being newly formed; we have a lot to organize and get together. I can’t say we have any particular actions at the ready.” “If the contract is goes through, we’re going to have to do our best to protect our neighborhood,” Orr adds. “This means meeting with City Council, the promoters and so forth, and that may be where we overlap with OPNA.”

In response to Orr's assertion that she was informed of the music festival in October, OPNA President Mara Owen said the following:

"I did get a heads up in October about a possible festival our neighborhood would need to weigh in on. There were little details about it at that point, and my initial thoughts were positive. My first step from there was to call and talk to our board members and delegates about the possibility and get an initial reaction from them. All the initial reactions from board members and delegates were positive and interested in hearing more when we knew more details, so no red flags were raised then. Helene is not on the board, nor was she a regular attendee of our meetings at that point, so I had no reason to reach out to her at that time."

The Profile will continue to cover this story as it develops.