Local alley mosaic mural project nears 50th installation

Since 2007, a unique community mosaic art movement has swept Denver’s Bonnie Brae neighborhood, a movement all sparked by a single artistic workshop. That workshop and one woman who took it have, in the 10 years since, put into tile the memories of a community. The movement, dubbed Bonnie Brae Alley Art, is the inspiration of Bonnie Brae resident Wendy Lesko.

This year, there are to be three public unveilings of mosaic works, the most recent happening June 29. Two more are planned, but dates have not been set. The unveilings are public events where usually the artist or artists responsible for a mosaic celebrate the completion with the community. Including this year’s installations and unveilings, 48 Alley Art mosaics will have been installed in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood and surrounding communities, putting the number of works near the half century mark. Given Lesko’s modesty, however, one might assume there are not so many installations.

× Expand One of the more popular examples of a Bonnie Brae Alley Art mosaic. To date, nearly 50 mosaics have been installed in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood and surrounding communities. Photo by Austin Cope.

“I have no artistic ability whatsoever,” Lesko says, laughing. “I cannot draw for the life of me.” Lesko says she leads the mosaic projects as a hobby, but there seems to be more to it than that. Lesko moved to the neighborhood in 2006, and in 2007 she read a lifestyle piece in the Rocky Mountain News about a local mosaic artist who was giving workshops at the time. Lesko signed up for one and shortly after made her first piece, an iconic giraffe which stands behind her house.

“I enjoy art, I enjoy working with my hands,” she says, “but I could never paint, I tried drawing, but the patterning in mosaic work, it’s like a puzzle. That I can figure out.” Lesko can figure it out, and she’s good at helping others figure it out, too. For a small donation to cover her materials and time, participants can work with her to create a mosaic mural of their own. Projects are usually centered around a family memory or experience.

“Each mural will often feature something unique about [the artist] or their family,” Lesko says. “Something they did as a couple.” She says two neighbors, Britt and Diane, worked on a mural featuring an orca due to their regular trips to the coast of Washington where they would often see whales. “They have a sailboat and they used to sail up in the Pacific near British Columbia. They would go out and sail with the whales, and we found a graphic of a whale and traced it and that was her mosaic.”

× Expand Austin Cope Alley mosaic Mother Cabrini Dave Davia, Kathleen Davia (in pink) and Rocco Davia work on “Cabrini on Clayton” with Wendy Lesko. Photo by Austin Cope.

Many of the mosaics are communal and literally bring the community together. “My friends Dave and Donna, they wanted to do one and said they wanted to do one representing Hawaii because they’d traveled there,” Lesko says. “There were about 10 of us who worked on it. Several projects have been communal; often people will need help, help with tile, help with mounting. Cutting the board.”

Word has spread in the years since the installation of the first giraffe mosaic, and now the alley mosaics are on tour routes. Denver Historic Tours and Colorado History Tours make stops, and MorningStar Assisted Living brings its residents by. There’s also a neighborhood Garden Tour led by resident Diane Heidel. Colorado History Tours is set to visit this Aug. 19. “I’ve had people come by because they’ve seen the website; one said recently ‘my friends visited me recently, I’m from Grand Junction, one friend is from Salt Lake City, and we all met in Denver just so we could take the alley art tour.’ They had the map and they spent four hours walking around the neighborhood.”

If your interest is piqued and you want to tour the mosaics yourself, visit bonniebraealleyart.org.