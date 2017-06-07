The Profile's Neighborhood Notes, June 2017: Q&A, Cherry Creek, Endsley Bench, UP

In each edition The Profile dedicates editorial space to area Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with timely news to share. The Profile believes in community building and hopes readers find this information relevant and important. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Welcome to Neighborhood Q&A!

Designed for Quidnuncs and Adventurers, puzzled by things connected with neighborhoods, that is. We probably won’t answer the meaning of life, or how the radio actually works, or why your cat is barking though.

A question we recently heard: What’s with these new trash containers you see in some parks, the fancy trash bins with a solar panel on top? Is that a night-light? Does it make enough heat to burn trash?

Answer: Neither. These are called by the catchy name Big-Belly. The solar panel produces enough energy to send to the Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) office a read-out showing how full the container is, which alerts DPR to come empty it when it is getting full. This saves DPR time and effort driving around actually looking at/into containers (eww...). We hear there is an improved model being considered by DPR. How can Big-Belly be improved-upon? Bigger belly? Night-light? More answers when we have them.

A sign-reader asks: Why are there “Coyote Warning!” signs in some parts of town? Are there really any coyotes around?

Answer: Yes. There really are. Hang onto small doggies, kitties, bunnies, etc. because they are snatchable prey for carousing coyotes. Don’t leave your garbage out to become a free buffet either. Denver is taking up more and more coyote-land, so they forage by your garage, lurk in your lilacs, maybe feel like they have it coming to them. It’s springtime and off-spring time for coyotes, so they’re especially protective. If you see a coyote, do not approach! Do yell, throw rocks, sticks, bang pans, blow a whistle, look BIG, but don’t run, back away slowwwwly. Visit cpw.state.co.us for more info—and read those signs.

A good question: Good grief, is there any person in the city you can actually call up and find out what office to call for whatever it is you want to find out about! We know there’s 311, but sometimes…

Answer: Yes. Chris Martinez, Senior Adviser at the Agency for Human Rights & Community Partnerships! He is the go-to guy for all sorts of city information, but a lot of people have never heard about this! He told us there is also a 211 hotline for city research work! You can reach him at chris.martinez@denvergov.org, or 720-913-8497 or 720-251-6525 (cell).

Any questions? Contact Diana Helper: chapinhelper@gmail.com.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival returns with 30 local artists

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is coming to Cherry Creek North July 1-3. Thousands of visitors will interact with 255 visual artists, performing artists, sponsors and other cultural organizations.

More than 2,100 artists apply annually, making the festival one of the most competitive juried shows in the nation. This year will showcase 255 national and international artists, and there will be 30 artists from Colorado, including Nikki Nation and Jessica Magee, among others.

Nikki Nation is a local jeweler whose pieces are all handmade, using traditional metalsmithing. She believes in using only sustainable materials that are conflict-free or recycled.

“I was originally drawn to metalsmithing because of its ancient roots,” Nation said. “The tools and processes have been used for centuries, and my inspiration comes from these methods. I love how metal can be transformed and shaped. If you change your mind or make a mistake, nothing is permanent and your ideas can be re-created and the metal can be recycled.”

Jessica Magee, who was part of the Cherry Creek Arts Festival emerging artist program in 2014, is back as a first-time juried exhibitor in 2017. She draws from her passion for interior design to create brightly colored organic abstracts using unique combinations of color. Magee’s work has been on display at Room & Board in Cherry Creek North. Currently, she is partnering with West Elm as a local artist in the Denver and Boulder locations.

Over the last few years, the Cherry Creek Arts Festival has seen a continual increase in Colorado artists joining the show; this includes the number of artists who are a part of the Emerging Artist Program. This year, the program will feature four Colorado artists. The program is designed for artists who are beginning their careers and are new to exhibiting and selling their artwork.

Visit cherrycreekartsfestival.org.

Endsley tribute bench to be installed, dedicated

On July 4, a tribute bench will be dedicated in Washington Park to honor Gerald “Jerry” Endsley, one of Denver’s best and most loved trumpet players. The bench will also honor the Denver Municipal Band for their annual Independence Day concert in the park. Jerry became a member of the band in 1966 and worked as their executive director from 1995 until his death in 2015.

Jerry graduated from East High School and held trumpet performance degrees from the New England Conservatory and the University of Colorado. He performed with the Colorado symphony, opera and ballet orchestras and was a music contractor for the Denver Center Theatre Company. He conducted the Metropolitan State University Concert Band and was a lifetime member of the Denver Musicians Association. Jerry specialized in the history of the soprano brass instruments, made custom brass mouthpieces and was an avid collector of historic instruments.

The Denver Municipal Band has been part of the City of Denver since the 1870s, playing for Mayoral inaugurations and other VIP city events, in addition to their concert schedule. One of their special musical requests is for two or three trumpeters to play the long, fanfare trumpets to herald a significant moment in time for the City of Denver. Jerry was always one of the fanfare trumpeters.

This year, trumpeters from around the area are invited to join in dedicating the bench by playing “Fanfare No. 2” by Heinrich Bieber. This dedication will be at 7:00p.m. on July 4 , just prior to the annual concert at 7:30p.m. Everyone is welcome to bring a picnic and join the crowd on the lawn at Washington Park.

The bench was designed and fabricated by two area arts students, Jane Kluba and Kevin Jaramillo, under the direction of Arts Street, a nonprofit that gives youths creative arts learning experiences. Kevin designed the trumpet symbols and Jane is welding the adaptations to the bench.

For many years, Jerry taught the summer band program to Arts Street kids. Now, several of his former novice students are professional musicians. He loved and played music of all types and shared that love of music with his family, his students and his audience.

University Park News & Views

It’s June! How Opportune! The gorgeous, watercolor painting poster by Betsy Johnson Welty commemorating McWilliams Park’s 50th anniversary is available (UPCC Pres. Debbie Harrington, president@upss.us). It’s $20 and will also be at our 4th of July Event, plus a historic display.

Festoon!—Start planning your (non-mechanized) floats and outfits for UP’s 4th of July Celebration in Observatory Park. The kids’ (ages five and under) parade is at 10:00a.m.; the great music of the VFW Band, happy dogs, older kids walk and ride bikes will happen later. There’s food and fun, and if you get too hot, run through the Fire Department’s cooling hose! Wonder at the veggie garden, which produces tons of produce for our local food pantry.

Boon! Congratulations to UP’s Pat Cashen on his award from Keep Denver Beautiful for outstanding community service. His talent in architecture and longtime expertise in zoning and preservation matters continue to help make UP a wonderful neighborhood.

Commune—with the spirit of UP’s long-active Ruth Purkaple, who passed away at age 106. Her life will be celebrated June 10 at 2:00p.m. at UP United Methodist Church (2180 S. University). She grew up here, earned degrees at DU and the Iliff School of Theology, marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and did so much more! She stayed involved in politics and current events, credited good health, good friends and a positive attitude for her enthusiastic longevity.

— Diana Helper