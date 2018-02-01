The Profile's Neighborhood Notes, February 2018: Alzheimer's Association seeks volunteers, Suits for Success seeks clothing donations

In each edition, The Profile dedicates editorial space to Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with news to share. Consideration is also given to organizations with news of free events. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Alzheimer's Association seeks volunteer greeters for Denver office

Staffed by an army of nearly 1,000 volunteers to bolster the efforts of about 50 staff members, the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association relies heavily on volunteers who enable the organization to provide a full range of educational programs and services at no charge to individuals living with dementia and their families.

So, who signs up to be a volunteer? The composition of the volunteer corps is varied. Certainly those who have recently retired and have a family connection to the disease are a large portion of the group, but an up-and-coming faction is the young professional who may or may not have a family experience with Alzheimer’s.

When asked what appeals to her about volunteering, Kathie Zeier, who lives on nearby Capitol Hill, responds that she appreciates the variety of the assignments she gets involved with, as well as feeling respected by those she works with. She assists with early-stage activities that involve visits to local cultural venues. She also comes to the Alzheimer’s Association office on request to help with greeting new volunteers, and engages in other activities as well.

Mackie Wesley, a recently retired psychologist, is assisting with support groups and also lives within walking distance of the Association’s offices at 455 N. Sherman St. Having been a caregiver for her mother some years ago, Mackie feels a connection to their needs. Her ability to provide help that she wishes she would have had while caregiving is rewarding. “I feel grateful that I’m able to make a difference,” Wesley says.

The Alzheimer’s Association is currently seeking volunteers to greet visitors to its offices. This assignment will be scheduled in advance and is flexible. One half day per week, or every other week during their business hours of 8:30a.m. to 5:00p.m. is desired. No phone work will be involved as calls are directed elsewhere. To learn more about this opportunity, call Julie Bir at 303-813-1669 ext. 274, or email her at jbir@alz.org.

Denver Inner City Parish to host Suits for Success in College View

For those with criminal records, the difficulty of finding a job is often a pathway to recidivism and other collateral consequences such as reduced access to social benefits like public housing. When a person is unable to find work and can’t make ends meet, criminal behavior becomes one of few viable options, and the person may end up back in jail.

To address this issue, Denver Inner City Parish hosts periodic Suits for Success events at the College View Community Center in southwest Denver. At each event, 100 men with criminal backgrounds are invited from the public and from area halfway houses to learn valuable job-seeking skills, build their resume, meet felon-friendly employers and shop for no-cost professional clothing. This is a vital stepping stone that brings those with records into view of their potential and a direct path to a fulfilling life.The next Suits for Success is scheduled for Feb. 9, and Denver Inner City Parish needs your help. The Parish seeks monetary donations or in-kind donations of clean, new or gently used professional men’s clothing. Both are vital to the success of this event. Gifts can be made online at dicp.org/donate; check or clothing donations can also be brought to 2525 S. Decatur Street.

For event questions, please contact College View Community Center at (303) 350-5565, or call the Parish: (303) 629-0636.