Neighborhood Notes, July 2017: City Ditch, UP News & Views, Mayor's State of the City Address, Platt Park Picnic, Neighborhood Q&A

City Ditch marks 150 years

A celebration of the 150th anniversary of the City Ditch is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10:00a.m. in Washington Park. City Ditch, within Wash Park, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 and designated as a Denver Landmark in 1977. The local historic district is named Smith Ditch for its builder, John W. Smith. A historic monument—a large rock set with two engraved bronze plaques—is located on the ditch bank near the southwestern corner of the Washington Park Rec Center (701 S. Franklin). Celebration activities will take place at this site.

City Ditch winds a mile-and-a-quarter through Wash Park, the only portion of the ditch still open to the sky in Denver’s city limits. The ditch plays a modern-day role in filling the park’s lakes and irrigating its gardens, lawns and trees. An early-day photo in the book, Denver's Washington Park, by Sarah O. McCarthy, shows the sweeping view, bracketed by trees, of the Perennial Garden along Downing Street, from the crest of the hill where the ditch flows under the park’s main road. Today, a nearby sign commemorates Smith’s Ditch Historic District.

× Expand Kids play in the City Ditch in Washington Park, date unknown. Photo courtesy Friends and Neighbors of Washington Park.

When completed in 1867, the man-made tributary extended from a diversion on the South Platte River above Littleton to Capitol Hill in Denver. Hundreds of lateral canals ran down both sides of the city’s streets, making it possible for citizens to plant Denver’s first trees and lawns. The main ditch became popularly known as the “Big Ditch,” to delineate it from these smaller rivulets. Although the City Ditch was tiny in scale compared to later water projects, it represented an enormous milestone in the development of Denver.

In a water conservation strategy that prioritizes drinking water for human consumption, today City Ditch north of I-25 is supplied with recycled water from the Denver Water’s Recycling Plant in north Denver. The catalyst for this change came in 2001, when the highway was expanded and the new Franklin Street bridge was constructed. The ditch was effectively severed at this point. However, enough of its essential function remains to convey historical significance.

John W. Smith ran the ditch in and out of a natural basin and harvested ice in winter from the resulting lake, now known as Smith Lake.

Today, the brook in Wash Park disappears into a pipe north of the recreation center. After running through a siphon to get over the hill at Corona Street and a few right and left turns, the piped water emerges into the Little Lake in City Park at 17th Avenue near Madison Street.

For more information on the August 12 event, contact Kathryn Smith at 303-514-8498 or David Matthews at 720-320-1596.

University Park News & Views

UP folks, still tappin’ their toes from July 4th’s Annual Parade & VFW Band, march on with interest in mobility, sustainability, gardens, gatherings and oh yeah, construction.

The proposed redo of Buchtel Boulevard Parkway between the University and Colorado stations has much needed safety improvements at South University and South Colorado Boulevards, crossings at South Clayton and South Monroe and more. UP folks are writing the Mayor and Council to urge its inclusion in the GOBond for vote in November. (Details in current UPwords.)

The opportunity to work with DU on environmental/sustainable concerns is important (think global, act local!). UP’s veggie garden provides produce weekly for the Church of Christ food bank thanks to a group of dedicated gardeners. City greenhouse grew plants over the winter for Prairie Park; kudos to Geri Maier for helping tend and water them! Note the Native Habitat Restoration Project sign at Buchtel and South St. Paul Street. Gathering events are July 13 and 17 at 5:30p.m. at Accelerated Schools with live bands, food trucks and a chance to meet neighbors and Life in the Park magazine advertisers (not a UPCC publication) eager to meet us. Thanks to the school for providing this beautiful venue.

Going UP - four large apartment buildings, DU Administration Building, sorority house, apartments soon on the Weaver’s Auto site; this fall on the southeast corner of Josephine Street and Evans Avenue and the Zen Center. UP ponders how to welcome thousands of new residents, to convey the historic importance of our eclectic neighborhood, and to deal with more traffic, parking, pedestrians, bikes and park use?!

UP’s Board meets Tuesday, Aug. 1, so let President Debby Harrington (president@upcc.us or 303-507-2652) know of agenda items you’d like discussed. She also can direct you to committee chairs for special interests, or visit upcc.us.

Mayor's State of the City Address

Mayor Michael B. Hancock will deliver the annual State of the City address at the Hiawatha Davis Recreation Center on Monday, July 10 from 11:00a.m.-12:00p.m. The address is open to the public and will identify the Administration’s priorities and goals to keep Denver a great place to live and the home we all love.

× Expand 2016 state of the city mayor hancock Mayor Hancock speaks at the 2016 State of the City Address. Photo courtesy the City and County of Denver.

Following the speech, Mayor Hancock invites the community to join him for a free neighborhood cookout outside of the recreation center at Skyland Park from 12:00p.m.-2:00p.m. Denver neighbors from across the city are welcome and encouraged to attend. City leadership is excited to serve up lunch to the community they serve with BBQs manned by our very own Fire Department, Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, as well as Parks and Recreation and Human Services. Music will be provided by 107.1’s DJ K-Tone and attendees will have the opportunity to play games, participate in a Bike Village and even play pickup basketball with a special guest.

3PA hosts Annual Picnic in Platt Park

Summer Fun in Platt Park! Come check out our 3PA Annual Picnic in Platt Park on June 24th, starting at 4:30p.m. Bring your favorite yard game, blanket and meal! Meet your neighbors and let’s have some fun! Also happening in Platt Park this summer—Movie Night on August 19th, feature starts at dusk. For more information, check out and "like" our Facebook page—Platt Park People's Association.

Neighborhood Q&A: Can They Do That?!

Most of the questions we hear start this way—“They” is a neighbor, or the city. “That” is anything that just doesn’t seem right! “Can they build a 10 foot fence?!” Not likely, because six feet is the usual max. “But we bought our house intending to fence it in!” “Can they put up a six story building?!” Probably so. “But we never knew this could happen!” Can they turn a house into a church?!” Yes. “Into a daycare center?” Unlikely. “Can neighbors have huge parties with live music?!” These are subject to noise, safety and crowd regulations. “Can residents park their company vehicles on the street—it looks like we all have plumbing/bug/cable problems!” Yep, it’s a public street, etc.

The basic problem is a general lack of awareness—huh?— that there is a zoning code in this fair city, and although one can apply for a variance—or protest an application for a variance—the Big Lesson here is to check out the ZC. It’s amazing that folks will spend a cool million on a house without looking into its zoning and that around it, or plan an addition which is too large.

Councilman Kashmann recently suggested that all realtors be required to hand such a zoning map to potential buyers. At least folks should visit denvergov.org/zoning/maps—or ask the Zoning Office (via 311) to send you one, or ask your Councilperson to help you! Zoning also has info on fences, additions, uses, and Oh So Much More, for your amazement and edification! What a Fun Summer Project, a ZC Spree! And while you’re at it, delve into DenveRight—the city’s current effort to fix DenveWRong. Can they do that?!

Have other questions? Let us know! Diana Helper, chapinhelper@gmail.com