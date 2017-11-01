The Profile's Neighborhood Notes, November 2017: Colorado Gives Day, University Park News and Views, Greenway Foundation

In each edition, The Profile dedicates editorial space to Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with news to share. Consideration is also given to organizations with news of free events. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Colorado Gives Day is closer than you think—give where you live!

Colorado Gives Day will be held on Friday, Dec. 5 this year, beginning at 12:00a.m. The one-day event is a statewide movement to increase online giving and is held to allow Coloradans to more easily give to over 2,000 nonprofits of their choice for a 24 hour period. Since its inception in 2010, Colorado Gives Day has raised over $145 million. The list of participating missions and programs can be found at coloradogives.org, which is also where donations are accepted. Each organization is pre-screened by Community First Foundation, the organization behind Colorado Gives Day, to ensure a high standard.

× Expand Colorado Gives Day 2016 Nonprofits gather at the Colorado State Capitol Nov. 28, 2016 to rally support for Colorado Gives Day. Courtesy photo.

Colorado Gives Day features a $1 Million Incentive Fund, created by Community First Foundation and FirstBank. Every donation is boosted by the incentive fund, which increases the value of every dollar. “It’s astounding to think in 2010 we were hoping Colorado Gives Day would raise $1 million for local nonprofits, and last year alone, it raised over $33 million,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “As a longtime corporate partner, it’s been an honor to witness this statewide movement not only grow exponentially, but strengthen our nonprofit community year-after-year. We’re optimistic that momentum will continue on Dec. 5.”

The minimum donation for all contributions is $10 and there is no maximum, but all donations of $100,000 or more must be conducted as wire transfers. Donations are tax deductible and matching funds are accepted as well.

This year, ColoradoGives.org, the year-round, online giving website, celebrates its 10th anniversary with a new and improved website that went live in August. Starting November 1, donors can also schedule Colorado Gives Day donations online, ahead of the Dec. 5 event in case you’re worried about missing the actual day itself.

“Colorado Gives Day highlights the best of Colorado,” said Marla J. Williams, president and CEO of Community First Foundation. “It celebrates the extraordinary generosity of Coloradans and the important contributions Colorado nonprofits make to our community."Also debuting this year is the newly designed KidsforColoradoGives.org, the kid-friendly component of the main website, which offers the opportunity to introduce a child to giving in a completely safe way. For more information about either website or questions about the event itself, go to coloradogives.org.

University Park News and Views

Santa is moving in fast on the heels of Tom Turkey, and UP's free annual Holiday Sing & Sleigh bells celebration is upon us—Sun., Dec. 3 at Observatory Park, 4:30p.m.-6:30 p.m. Come sing, take a horse-drawn wagon ride, stargaze, munch cookies, see your great neighbors and Santa.

Quick side note: The University Park tennis courts are officially resurfaced!

Over 1,300 lbs. of produce were harvested at Observatory Park garden and taken to nearby food bank by UP volunteers—50 adults and 13 kids—and eight bags (200 gallons) of garden refuse went to Denver's compost drop-off center instead of adding to the landfill, thanks to Grow Local Colorado. Also, a sustainability group is starting in UP—let us know if you're interested.

Air your views and hear DU plans at the Good Neighbors quarterly meeting Wed., Nov. 16, 6:00p.m. at Women's Center building NE corner E. Asbury/S. High St. Visit du.edu/communityvisitors for details.

—Diana Helper

The Greenway Foundation’s Clean River Design Challenge launches

The Water Connection (TWC)—the water resources and policy arm of The Greenway Foundation—is pleased to announce the Clean River Design Challenge (CRDC) is under way.

TWC is serving as a lead voice for The Greenway Foundation on the issue of urban waterway trash. Despite the significant evolution in the health of the South Platte, the reality of trash and other forms of pollution continue to be an ongoing challenge to the river.

This year the competition has been expanded to include three schools: Metro State University, University of Colorado-Denver and Colorado School of Mines. Nine student teams who will be designing an in-stream trash removal device for the Cherry Creek. During the fall semester, students will be working on the design concept, and in the spring semester, teams will build a scaled model.

For the 2017-2018 competition, student teams will focus on the section of the Cherry Creek between Wazee Street and Delgany Street. Teams will spend the first semester developing a preliminary design, which will be presented to panel of judges this November. All teams who present will be invited to participate in the second round of the competition. Teams will build a working model to be tested in a specialized flume at the Bureau of Reclamation in April 2017.

Other project partners include Denver Environmental Health, Urban Drainage and Flood Control District, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Denver Water, and representatives of Denver’s professional engineering sector.

The Greenway Foundation is looking for sponsors for the 2017-2018 Clean River Design Challenge. Please contact Lauren Berent for more information: lauren@greenwayfoundation.org.