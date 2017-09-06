The Profile's Neighborhood Notes, September 2017: Baker Home Tour, UPNV, Neighborhood Q&A

In each edition, The Profile dedicates editorial space to Registered Neighborhood Organizations and nonprofits with news to share. Consideration is also given to organizations with news of free events. Want to see your organization featured here? Email editor@denvermetromedia.com.

Annual Baker Home Tour Sept. 16

Let’s be honest, we’re all guilty of wondering what the interiors of other people’s homes are like. Fortunately for the curious among us, the Historic Baker District will again open its doors to the public for the annual Baker Home Tour Saturday, Sept. 16, 11:00a.m.-4:00p.m. Tickets are $20 beforehand, $25 day of at bakerhometour.com.

This year’s tour features six homes of various architectural styles, a midcentury modern library, a neighborhood church and a Neo-Gothic school (now the Denver Center for International Studies (DCIS) at Fairmont). Tour proceeds fund the Baker Historic Neighborhood Association with a portion donated to DCIS Fairmont.

Baker witnessed its beginnings in 1872 when Denver expanded residential development southwards to accommodate its swelling population. Originally known as South Side or South Broadway, the name was changed in the 1970s to honor James Hutchins Baker, a former University of Colorado President. (Interestingly, Baker never actually lived in the neighborhood.)

Several renowned Denverites have resided in Baker, including two city mayors—Marion D. Van Horn and Thomas S. McMurray—and many prominent women—Sadie Likens, first Police Matron of Denver; Alice Polk Hill, Colorado’s first Poet Laureate; and Mary Coyle Chase, author of the Pulitzer prize -winning play, Harvey.

Baker is unique among Denver’s neighborhoods, boasting the largest concentration of Queen Anne Victorian homes in the city’s historic center, and the neighborhood was designated a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985 and became a Denver historic district in 2000. Any passerby can quickly recognize this style by its ornate exteriors, fairytale turrets and decorative balconies. Several homes on the tour showcase these characteristic details, though examples of other architectural periods are also represented.

Henry Roth, a coppersmith, built one such featured property in 1928 for $100 in a style called Hobo Craftsman. A creative recycler, he incorporated barrel lids and railroad spikes into his home’s roof and Platte River boulders into its façade. Another home was completely remodeled and a small apartment was added over the garage. Also known as Accessory Dwelling Units or mother-in-law suites, these structures are common in Baker and have seen a reemergence since new zoning laws passed in 2012.

With such a wide range of beautiful homes and the fascinating stories underlying them, the tour is sure to satisfy architectural aficionados and local history buffs alike.

Visit bakerhometour.com for more information.

University Park News & Views

The Fall General Meeting of all UP Residents will be Wednesday, Oct. 4, so please get that on ye olde calendar. At 6:30p.m., there will be refreshments and time to chat; the meeting is from 7:00p.m.-8:15p.m. in the UP School auditorium at South St. Paul at East Iliff Avenue. The board is putting together a great agenda, including info on social use of marijuana in the neighborhood, construction, parks, DU plans and ideas for sustainability. If you have topics of interest, please contact UPCC President Debbie Harrington at 720-2252-3500 or president@upcc.us. The Winter General Meeting will be February 7, 2018.

WELCOME to our new neighbors in houses and apartments! All UP residents are automatically members of the University Park Community Council. UPCC is your official Registered Neighborhood Organization (RNO). There is no Observatory Park neighborhood—it is the name of the actual Park at East Evans/South Fillmore, housing the great Chamberlin Observatory, ball fields, picnic area, playground, tennis courts, squirrels and birds. UP has four other parks: McWilliams along our south border, East Yale; Prairie along Buchtel Boulevard.; Buchtel Centennial at South Josephine and Harvard Gulch, East off South Jackson. Trails are at Prairie Park and Harvard Gulch. Explore them all!

The September-October issue of UPWords, UPCC’s newsletter, will come to your house soon, with meeting details and other UP happenings. You’ll also receive the annual “Purple Pages,” listing UPCC board events, schools, places of worship (from Anglican to Zen), city info numbers and UP block captains. Block Captains deliver newsletters to their block, and other blocks, if needed. To help with delivery (Jan., April, June, Sept. and Nov.) please contact Phyllis Ward at 303-756-6146, areacoord@upcc.us.

- Diana Helper

Neighborhood Q&A

FOUR’S A CROWD – How many unrelated persons can live in one house? This matter especially comes up this time of year. For areas where renters are allowed, the Denver Zoning Code allows no more than three unrelated persons in one house. No matter how big the house, how many bedrooms, this is the law. A family of related persons can rent to two unrelated renters, etc. One of four unrelated house-renters, including students, would have to leave unless an "Additional Occupancy" arrangement can be made with zoning, for a fee. Landlords and Realtors should give all zoning info.

WHAT’S IN A NAME? Why do old maps show I-25 as “Valley Highway?” Although that seems to be a contradiction in terms (valley and highway) the area was formerly a valley with a fishing stream running through it. This may account for some early drainage problems. Originally, in the 50s, it stopped at South Colorado Boulevard because there was “nothing much beyond there.” Some called it tunefully, “Bali Hai-way.” Folks took South Santa Fe Drive to Castle Rock and Colorado Springs.

ACRONYM QUESTIONS: Hey, Whoa, someone calls out, What do these acronyms and initials mean? For some, it’s lingo; for many, a foreign language! Here are a few:

- RNO: Registered Neighborhood Organization. It is listed with the City’s annual register, which the RNO has filled out with information including contact info, number of members, the City tries to be sure it is not a special interest group but instead represents the full neighborhood.

- HMO: Homeowners Organization. Those who live in a special area and all agree to certain rules and regulations for living there.

- INC: Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation. Over 100 Denver neighborhoods that address concerns and work towards solutions and improvements.

- DPR: Denver Parks & Recreation; DPW - Denver Public Works.

- BID: Business Improvement District. A local group of businesses working together.

- CDOT: Colorado Department of Transportation (“C — Dot”), covering statewide concerns.

- RTD: Regional Transportation District, bus and rail concerns of the Denver region.

- DRCOG: Denver Regional Council of Governments (“Dr. Cog”), which represents the many projects and concerns that overlap, like Denver/Aurora/Englewood/Littleton, etc.

Please send your Qs on neighborhood matters to Diana Helper, chapinhelper@gmail.com.